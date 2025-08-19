PatentVest Releases First-Ever Quantum Computing Rankings

Designed for investors, board members, and CEOs, the latest PatentVest Pulse Report reveals which companies are emerging as true leaders as quantum computing shifts from R&D to commercialization

Addison, TX, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, the first fully integrated IP intelligence and legal strategy firm, today announced the release of its Quantum Computing Pulse Report, the first-ever rankings of leadership in the emerging $850B quantum computing market. Designed for investors, board members, and CEOs, the report profiles 38 companies worldwide advancing commercialization through competitive benchmarking and maps the broader intellectual property landscape, drawing on 14,762 patent families to show that leadership is far from settled, with corporate giants competing head to head against concentrated startup portfolios.

“Quantum computing has reached a historic inflection point,” said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest. “What was once pure R&D is now shifting into commercialization, and the winners of this race will own the future. With billions in venture capital already flowing in and public companies trading at multi-billion-dollar valuations, the stakes have never been higher. That’s why this report evaluates both competitive progress and IP defensibility to separate signal from noise and show who is truly positioned to lead.”

Competitive Benchmarking: The Top Companies Racing Toward Leadership
As part of the analysis, PatentVest evaluated 38 companies across technology modality, validation milestones, funding and valuation history, commercialization progress, and the defensibility of their patent portfolios.

Emerging Quantum Computing Companies
Ranked by Global Patent Publications with Total Patent Families (2025)

RankCompany NamePublicationsFamilies
1D-Wave Quantum Inc.1,338262
2Origin Quantum1,3261,234
3IonQ Inc.1,224261
4PsiQuantum743188
5Quantinuum410188
6IQM Quantum Computers399101
7Rigetti Computing, Inc.34884
8Infleqtion, Inc.26093
9Pasqal12455
10Silicon Quantum Computing12128
11Seeqc11926
12Xanadu11440
13ORCA Computing10240
14Quantum Motion8015
15Atom Computing7222
16Equal17011
17eleQtron6130
18Universal Quantum6115
19Alice&Bob5723
20Anyon Systems5318
21Quantum Computing Inc (QCi)5211
22Huayi Quantum4545
23Oxford Ionics4217
24Diraq4011
25Alpine Quantum Technologies (AQT)4015
26Quantum Brilliance225
27QuEra Computing217
28C12216
29Quandela208
30Nord Quantique164
31Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC)149
32QuantWare133
33Nanofiber Quantum Technologies134
34AegiQ135
35SpinQ99
36Quantum Circuits Inc.62
37SemiQon63
38Atlantic Quantum21


The results show a highly concentrated leadership group. D-Wave, Origin Quantum, and IonQ stand out as frontrunners, while heavily funded challengers such as PsiQuantum, Quantinuum, and IQM continue to push forward aggressively.

IP Landscape: The Global Leaders
Beyond company-level benchmarking, PatentVest mapped the full intellectual property landscape of quantum computing. The analysis covered 14,762 patent families from 1,743 assignees, identifying which companies and universities are establishing defensible leadership positions. The top corporate assignees are ranked below.

Top 15 Companies in the Quantum Computing IP Landscape
Ranked by Global Patent Publications with Total Patent Families (2015-2025)

RankAssigneePublicationsFamilies
1International Business Machines Corporation1,860601
2Alphabet Inc.1,223231
3Origin Quantum 1,040901
4Microsoft Corporation621179
5Beijing Baidu Netcom Science and Technology545376
6Intel Corporation516196
7IonQ Inc.354120
8Honeywell International Inc.329118
9Tencent Holdings Ltd.294114
10Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.272185
11Rigetti Computing Inc.23265
12Fujitsu Ltd.218109
13D-Wave Quantum Inc.20864
14Alibaba Group Holding Limited20395
15Bank of America Corporation193119


Corporate leaders such as IBM, Alphabet, Intel, and Microsoft dominate publication volume, while startups like D-Wave, Rigetti, and Origin Quantum hold highly concentrated, targeted portfolios. 

Together, the competitive benchmarking and IP landscape analyses show that leadership in quantum computing will not be decided by scientific milestones or funding size alone. Defensible intellectual property, coupled with the ability to commercialize, will define the winners in this $850B market.

The full report, including complete rankings, methodology, and in-depth company profiles, is available for download at https://insights.patentvest.com/quantum-computing.

About the Methodology
PatentVest’s analysis combined two complementary approaches. The IP landscape was built from its proprietary global patent database and includes 14,762 active families from 1,743 assignees worldwide, mapped across corporate, startup, and academic owners. In parallel, the benchmarking study evaluated 38 public and private quantum hardware companies developing superconducting, trapped-ion, neutral-atom, photonic, silicon-spin, and annealing systems. Each was assessed on technology focus, development progress, funding history, validation milestones, commercialization strategy, and patent defensibility.

About PatentVest
PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm designed to help visionary companies become technology leaders. By combining a proprietary database with a proven diligence process and expert analysis, PatentVest delivers actionable insights that help clients navigate complex IP landscapes and stay ahead of the curve. This report is powered by PatentVest’s proprietary IP intelligence platform.

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.


