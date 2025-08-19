PatentVest Releases First-Ever Quantum Computing Rankings

Addison, TX, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, the first fully integrated IP intelligence and legal strategy firm, today announced the release of its Quantum Computing Pulse Report, the first-ever rankings of leadership in the emerging $850B quantum computing market. Designed for investors, board members, and CEOs, the report profiles 38 companies worldwide advancing commercialization through competitive benchmarking and maps the broader intellectual property landscape, drawing on 14,762 patent families to show that leadership is far from settled, with corporate giants competing head to head against concentrated startup portfolios.

“Quantum computing has reached a historic inflection point,” said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest. “What was once pure R&D is now shifting into commercialization, and the winners of this race will own the future. With billions in venture capital already flowing in and public companies trading at multi-billion-dollar valuations, the stakes have never been higher. That’s why this report evaluates both competitive progress and IP defensibility to separate signal from noise and show who is truly positioned to lead.”

Competitive Benchmarking: The Top Companies Racing Toward Leadership

As part of the analysis, PatentVest evaluated 38 companies across technology modality, validation milestones, funding and valuation history, commercialization progress, and the defensibility of their patent portfolios.

Emerging Quantum Computing Companies

Ranked by Global Patent Publications with Total Patent Families (2025)

Rank Company Name Publications Families 1 D-Wave Quantum Inc. 1,338 262 2 Origin Quantum 1,326 1,234 3 IonQ Inc. 1,224 261 4 PsiQuantum 743 188 5 Quantinuum 410 188 6 IQM Quantum Computers 399 101 7 Rigetti Computing, Inc. 348 84 8 Infleqtion, Inc. 260 93 9 Pasqal 124 55 10 Silicon Quantum Computing 121 28 11 Seeqc 119 26 12 Xanadu 114 40 13 ORCA Computing 102 40 14 Quantum Motion 80 15 15 Atom Computing 72 22 16 Equal1 70 11 17 eleQtron 61 30 18 Universal Quantum 61 15 19 Alice&Bob 57 23 20 Anyon Systems 53 18 21 Quantum Computing Inc (QCi) 52 11 22 Huayi Quantum 45 45 23 Oxford Ionics 42 17 24 Diraq 40 11 25 Alpine Quantum Technologies (AQT) 40 15 26 Quantum Brilliance 22 5 27 QuEra Computing 21 7 28 C12 21 6 29 Quandela 20 8 30 Nord Quantique 16 4 31 Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) 14 9 32 QuantWare 13 3 33 Nanofiber Quantum Technologies 13 4 34 AegiQ 13 5 35 SpinQ 9 9 36 Quantum Circuits Inc. 6 2 37 SemiQon 6 3 38 Atlantic Quantum 2 1



The results show a highly concentrated leadership group. D-Wave, Origin Quantum, and IonQ stand out as frontrunners, while heavily funded challengers such as PsiQuantum, Quantinuum, and IQM continue to push forward aggressively.

IP Landscape: The Global Leaders

Beyond company-level benchmarking, PatentVest mapped the full intellectual property landscape of quantum computing. The analysis covered 14,762 patent families from 1,743 assignees, identifying which companies and universities are establishing defensible leadership positions. The top corporate assignees are ranked below.

Top 15 Companies in the Quantum Computing IP Landscape

Ranked by Global Patent Publications with Total Patent Families (2015-2025)

Rank Assignee Publications Families 1 International Business Machines Corporation 1,860 601 2 Alphabet Inc. 1,223 231 3 Origin Quantum 1,040 901 4 Microsoft Corporation 621 179 5 Beijing Baidu Netcom Science and Technology 545 376 6 Intel Corporation 516 196 7 IonQ Inc. 354 120 8 Honeywell International Inc. 329 118 9 Tencent Holdings Ltd. 294 114 10 Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. 272 185 11 Rigetti Computing Inc. 232 65 12 Fujitsu Ltd. 218 109 13 D-Wave Quantum Inc. 208 64 14 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 203 95 15 Bank of America Corporation 193 119



Corporate leaders such as IBM, Alphabet, Intel, and Microsoft dominate publication volume, while startups like D-Wave, Rigetti, and Origin Quantum hold highly concentrated, targeted portfolios.

Together, the competitive benchmarking and IP landscape analyses show that leadership in quantum computing will not be decided by scientific milestones or funding size alone. Defensible intellectual property, coupled with the ability to commercialize, will define the winners in this $850B market.

The full report, including complete rankings, methodology, and in-depth company profiles, is available for download at https://insights.patentvest.com/quantum-computing.

About the Methodology

PatentVest’s analysis combined two complementary approaches. The IP landscape was built from its proprietary global patent database and includes 14,762 active families from 1,743 assignees worldwide, mapped across corporate, startup, and academic owners. In parallel, the benchmarking study evaluated 38 public and private quantum hardware companies developing superconducting, trapped-ion, neutral-atom, photonic, silicon-spin, and annealing systems. Each was assessed on technology focus, development progress, funding history, validation milestones, commercialization strategy, and patent defensibility.

About PatentVest

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm designed to help visionary companies become technology leaders. By combining a proprietary database with a proven diligence process and expert analysis, PatentVest delivers actionable insights that help clients navigate complex IP landscapes and stay ahead of the curve. This report is powered by PatentVest’s proprietary IP intelligence platform.

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.