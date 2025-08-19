Lyno AI Presale Growth Highlights Strong Investor Confidence

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale of Lyno AI has attracted significant attention, reflecting strong investor participation in the project’s early stage. The growing traction underscores market interest in Lyno AI as it advances its decentralized finance (DeFi) initiative.

With demand accelerating during the presale phase, Lyno AI continues to gain momentum, positioning itself for further growth as it moves through upcoming stages of development.



Ethereum’s Surge Fuels Market Enthusiasm



The most recent record highs reached by Ethereum have encouraged exceptional interest in the crypto market. The Google search data suggests that crypto-related requests have never been greater, which is an indication of high retail and institutional involvement. Such traction leaves the environment positive to forward new kinds of projects under the Lyno AI.



Why Lyno AI’s Presale Is Turning Heads



The audited trustful and transparent Early Bird presale stage of Lyno AI has already sold 289,733.988 tokens at 50 cents a piece. Its presale made up of 16 million tokens will soon enter its second stage, as the price will increase to $0.055. This short opportunity gives the investors a good entry gateway into a growing project.



Unmissable Incentives Driving Demand



There is a strong giveaway in the Lyno AI presale, which increases the attractiveness. With transactions of more than 100 dollars in tokens, it is possible to join a 100K token airdrop, in which 10 people out of hundreds are to be presented with a prize of 10,000 tokens.



Supported currencies: ETH, USDT, and USDC: through Wallet such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Rights to governance: They include the right to vote on the emergence of the platform and the future advances.

Staking rewards Staking holders get share in the profits and buy employees back in tokens.



Revolutionary Technology Behind Lyno AI



Lyno AI applies a smart AI-powered protocol to perform system-wide cross-chain arbitrage between more than 15 EVM-backed networks, such as Ethereum or Polygon. Its tiered architecture has guaranteed real-time data collation, opportunity scoring, automated trade execution and a continuous refinement of the model. The platform is audited by Cyberscope where security is one of their priority features, including applying multi-signature wallets and privacy features.



Conclusion: Seize the Opportunity Before Prices Surge



Lyno AI pioneers the use of the AI-powered DeFi solutions as it rides the wave of the crypto markets. Almost 290,000 tokens have already been sold, and the Early Bird stage is coming to its end. Thus, investors need to act quickly and buy tokens at $0.050 because the price is going to jump to $0.055. It is a unique opportunity to become a part of the groundbreaking project with a high level of investor confidence and state of the art technology.



