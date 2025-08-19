Avoya Travel Celebrates Top Advisors at 2025 Million Dollar Showcase

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has successfully wrapped the 2025 Million Dollar Showcase, held for the second consecutive year at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando. The exclusive, invite-only event brought together 170 attendees, including 94 Independent Agents in the Avoya Network™, along with Avoya leadership and top supplier partners.

The Showcase opened with a White Night cocktail reception hosted by Azamara Cruises and concluded with the Mirrorball Masquerade, where Avoya honored top-producing Independent Agencies. Awards recognized top achievements across cruise, tour, river, and resort sales, along with other standout business performance categories.

In addition to educational sessions, roundtables, and one-on-one meetings, the event featured standout keynote presentations from industry leaders. Vicki Freed, Senior Vice President of Sales, Trade Support & Services at Royal Caribbean International, kicked off the first General Session with an inspiring address on advisor success and partnership. On the second day, Chuck Goetschel, CEO of Rallio, delivered a dynamic session on the role of AI in supporting the everyday life of a travel advisor.

Attendees also enjoyed a special offsite celebration at EPCOT, sponsored by Disney Destinations, capped by a spectacular fireworks finale.

Kristen Steele, Vice President, National and Strategic Accounts at Globus family of brands, praised the experience:

“Participating in the Million Dollar Showcase was an incredible opportunity to connect with the ‘best of the best’ Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. The agenda was perfectly planned with a balance of general sessions and one-on-one meetings. The event was a masterclass in strategic collaboration, fresh perspectives, and actionable takeaways for all.”

Avoya leadership echoed the event’s significance. “The Million Dollar Showcase is an opportunity to not only recognize the incredible performance of Avoya top advisors, but to deepen strategic alignment with key supplier partners,” said Phil Cappelli, Chief Sales Officer of Avoya Travel. “It’s a celebration of everything that makes the Avoya Network exceptional: performance, professionalism, and partnership.”

The 2025 Million Dollar Showcase reflects Avoya’s continued commitment to recognizing advisor excellence, strengthening supplier relationships, and supporting the long-term success of its advisor-first model.

To learn more visit: www.AvoyaNetwork.com.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is a vacation platform company which is redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched resources, services, proprietary technology, and patented solutions to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Through its innovative model and vast demand channels, Avoya utilizes powerful marketing technology and data intelligence, alongside its patented Live Leads™ program, to connect travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value throughout the vacation planning and booking process. Avoya continues to develop groundbreaking technology solutions to offer travelers access to exclusive discounts and amenities in partnership with travel suppliers. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and services, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond.

With the increasing complexities of planning and booking vacations, the travel agency profession has experienced an extraordinary comeback. Professionals interested in starting their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 877-357-2261 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 866-501-4353 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

