Avoya Travel Appoints Karl Treier as Chief Technology Officer

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the largest travel companies, is proud to announce the appointment of Karl Treier as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this newly established C-suite role, Treier will lead Avoya’s IT and Product Development teams, driving innovation across the company’s technology platforms and aligning its digital strategy with long-term business growth.

Treier’s appointment marks a pivotal moment as Avoya continues to position technology as a core pillar of its strategic vision for 2026 and beyond. His leadership will focus on strengthening Avoya’s infrastructure, enhancing platform scalability, and advancing the tools and systems that power independent agencies.

“Technology has always been central to Avoya’s success, and Karl’s expertise brings tremendous value to our organization,” said Marc Kazlauskas, Chief Executive Officer of Avoya Travel. “His proven ability to connect innovation with business outcomes will play a vital role as we continue to evolve our platforms, elevate the advisor experience, and set new standards for how travelers connect with our travel advisor community.”

Treier joins Avoya with over 20 years of executive technology leadership and a strong track record of building scalable systems and high-performing teams. Before joining Avoya, he spent eight years with RSM’s Private Equity Consulting Team, where he specialized in Tech M&A advisory and guided businesses through large-scale digital transformations.

He has also served as CTO for multiple organizations, across diverse verticals, bringing deep expertise in product architecture, systems integration, and agile development. Known for his approachable leadership style and technical clarity, Treier is as comfortable in a code editor or in the server room as he is in the boardroom, a skill he attributes to his career that has encompassed every conceivable software development role, as well as time spent as a technical trainer.

“Avoya’s commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of travel technology are what drew me here,” said Karl Treier, Chief Technology Officer of Avoya Travel. “I’m excited to help accelerate Avoya’s digital transformation and lead the teams that are building the next generation of tools for our advisors, partners, and travelers.”

Originally from northern England, Treier is a lifelong learner and technologist. He holds multiple IT certifications and has been published in technology journals. Outside of work, Treier enjoys walking his three dogs, grilling, aviation (he holds an FAA pilot’s license), and music production in his home recording studio, usually with a cup of English Breakfast Tea in hand.

To learn more visit: www.AvoyaNetwork.com.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is a vacation platform company which is redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched resources, services, proprietary technology, and patented solutions to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Through its innovative model and vast demand channels, Avoya utilizes powerful marketing technology and data intelligence, alongside its patented Live Leads™ program, to connect travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value throughout the vacation planning and booking process. Avoya continues to develop groundbreaking technology solutions to offer travelers access to exclusive discounts and amenities in partnership with travel suppliers. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and services, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond.

With the increasing complexities of planning and booking vacations, the travel agency profession has experienced an extraordinary comeback. Professionals interested in starting their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 877-357-2261 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 866-501-4353 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

Media Contact:

PublicRelations@AvoyaTravel.com