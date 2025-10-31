Avoya Travel Recognized With Two Gold Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has once again been recognized by Travel Weekly with two prestigious Gold Magellan Awards, celebrating excellence in marketing and technology that empower both travelers and travel advisors.

Avoya received Gold honors in the following categories for 2025:

Travel Advisor Organizations - Marketing

Direct Mail for Travel Advisor/Agency: Proving Print Works: Avoya’s Data-Driven Direct Mail Model

Travel Services Marketing - Website

Where Cruise Planning Meets Innovation: A Hybrid Booking Revolution





Data-Driven Marketing Innovation: “Proving Print Works”

In a digital-first marketing world, Avoya’s Data-Driven Direct Mail Model proves that print continues to deliver powerful results when driven by data and insight. Combining advanced audience segmentation with behavioral targeting, Avoya developed a direct mail system that reaches travelers most likely to convert, producing campaigns that achieved over 200% incremental ROAS.

By leveraging first-party data and continuous testing across creative formats and messaging, Avoya has transformed direct mail into a measurable, scalable, and high-performing channel. The program’s nimble cross-functional approach has shortened lead times and expanded reach into new traveler segments, solidifying print as a vital and enduring part of Avoya’s marketing strategy.

Revolutionizing Cruise Booking: “Where Cruise Planning Meets Innovation”

Avoya’s second Gold win recognizes the company’s Consumer Booking Engine, a pioneering hybrid model that bridges self-service convenience with the personalized expertise of Independent Advisors in the Avoya Network™.

Built with direct cruise line connections and seamless payment integrations, the engine empowers travelers to explore and book with ease while ensuring that Avoya’s advisors benefit from every transaction. This innovation drives higher conversion rates, captures new market segments such as shorter cruises, and elevates the entire planning journey.

The platform exemplifies Avoya’s collaborative spirit, uniting marketing, technology, and sales teams to create an experience that enhances efficiency, scales success, and delivers greater value to travelers and advisors alike.

These latest wins add to Avoya’s long-standing record of recognition by Travel Weekly, reinforcing the company’s leadership at the intersection of technology and human connection. From its patented lead distribution system to its hybrid booking technology, Avoya continues to set new standards in modern travel planning.

“Winning Gold for both marketing and digital innovation reflects the heart of what makes Avoya unique,” said Andy Craig, Vice President of Marketing at Avoya Travel. “We’re redefining how travelers discover, plan, and book vacations, combining data intelligence, creative storytelling, and advanced technology to drive results for our advisors, partners, and customers alike.”

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel across a broad range of categories, from design to marketing to service. Entries are judged by a panel of top travel professionals representing the most accomplished leaders in the industry.



About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is a vacation platform company which is redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched resources, services, proprietary technology, and patented solutions to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Through its innovative model and vast demand channels, Avoya utilizes powerful marketing technology and data intelligence, alongside its patented Live Leads™ program, to connect travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value throughout the vacation planning and booking process. Avoya continues to develop groundbreaking technology solutions to offer travelers access to exclusive discounts and amenities in partnership with travel suppliers. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and services, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond.



