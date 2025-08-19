Mountain America Credit Union Named One of Utah’s Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, Mountain America Credit Union has been recognized by Utah Business as one of the top 50 fastest-growing companies in the state. The honor was announced during an awards banquet held August 19, 2025, at the Grand America Hotel.

Companies were selected based on total revenue and year-over-year revenue growth. Financial data was vetted by Tanner, a premier Utah independent public accounting firm.

“As one of the largest credit unions in the country, we’re honored to be named among Utah’s top 50 growing companies,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “This recognition isn’t about asset size; it’s about impact. We grow because our members trust us to help them reach their financial dreams—and that’s a responsibility we take seriously.”

Mountain America continues to achieve significant milestones:

Surpassed $20 billion in assets

Ranks as the seventh-largest credit union in the United States

Employs more than 3,000 team members

Named one of the nation’s Top 10 Workplaces by USA Today





To qualify for the Fast 50, companies must be in business for at least five years. Mountain America's sustained growth reflects its commitment to empowering members and strengthening communities.

For more information about Mountain America, including open positions, please visit macu.com/about.

For more information about Utah Business and Fast 50, please visit utahbusiness.com.