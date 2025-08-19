River Valley Community Bank Strengthens Agricultural & Commercial Lending with Expanded Yuba Sutter Team

YUBA CITY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC Markets: RVCB) is excited to announce the addition of key banking professionals to its Yuba Sutter market, significantly expanding the bank's ability to serve the agricultural community and small businesses throughout the region. The enhanced team brings decades of commercial and agricultural lending experience, marking a commitment to supporting local farmers and agribusiness.

Leading this expansion is Matt Peyret, who joins as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for the Yuba Sutter market. With over 20 years of commercial and agricultural banking experience in the Greater Sacramento region, Matt brings deep expertise in credit structuring, risk management, and team leadership specifically tailored to the unique needs of agricultural operations and small business.

“Whether it’s a family farm or a growing local business, a banking partner that understands more than the numbers is key,” said Matt Peyret. “We take the time to understand and learn the cash flow patterns of your operation providing tailored made financial solutions. I’m excited to bring my experience in lending to River Valley Community Bank and help expand our services to continue to serve our communities.”

The expanded Yuba Sutter banking team brings exceptional talent with deep understanding of small business needs, commercial real estate loans, and farming operations:

Matt Peyret , Senior Vice President and Market Manager, leads the banking expansion with extensive experience in lending and a deep understanding of small business and agricultural needs.

, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, leads the banking expansion with extensive experience in lending and a deep understanding of small business and agricultural needs. Heather Peña, Vice President and Relationship Manager, brings extensive banking experience and a passion for building strong client relationships. She will focus on supporting local businesses, fostering existing and new connections, and delivering the high level of service earned by the communities we serve.

"We're thrilled to welcome Matt and Heather to our Yuba Sutter team and expand our abilities to serve the unique needs of our communities," said Steve Berry, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. Their combined expertise will significantly enhance our ability to provide the specialized financial solutions that small business and agricultural businesses in Yuba and Sutter counties require."

The expanded Yuba Sutter team reflects River Valley Community Bank's commitment to our markets and the understanding that small businesses and agricultural businesses deserve more than basic banking services – they need financial partners who comprehend the complexities of business operations, from annual cash flow management to planning and preparing for generations to come.

River Valley Community Bank is excited to expand its banking presence and looks forward to the positive impact this specialized team will bring to farming communities throughout Yuba and Sutter counties.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.