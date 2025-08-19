Quick Custom Intelligence Welcomes Xavier Grace as Customer Engagement Manager

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the global leader in AI-driven analytics for the gaming and hospitality sector, today announced that Xavier Grace has joined the company as Customer Engagement Manager.

With more than a decade of experience spanning casino marketing and enterprise gaming systems, Grace brings a uniquely balanced perspective to customer engagement. He began his career as a Casino Host with MGM Resorts, serving guests at both ARIA Resort & Casino and Park MGM for five years, before moving to Aristocrat Technologies as an Account Manager for Systems. This dual background in player development and system management positions Grace to help QCI clients translate data-driven insights into winning operational strategies.

“Joining QCI is a wonderful step into a fast-moving technology company that has grabbed the attention of the industry. I look forward to working with their dynamic and responsive team,” said Xavier Grace, Customer Engagement Manager at QCI. “I’m excited to combine my on-property marketing experience with QCI’s powerful analytics platform to drive measurable results for our customers.”

“Xavier’s hands-on knowledge of both player engagement and enterprise systems is exactly what our clients need as they push for deeper, data-informed guest relationships,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of QCI. “His passion for client success and proven track record in the gaming industry make him a valuable addition to our expanding team.”

In his new role, Grace will focus on strengthening client partnerships, accelerating time-to-value for new deployments, and championing best practices that translate QCI’s AI insights into elevated guest experiences and revenue growth.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

