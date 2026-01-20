Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel Converts from Viz Explorer to Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of cutting-edge casino management solutions, is delighted to announce that Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel has selected the QCI Enterprise Platform to advance its data-centric operations. This transition from Viz Explorer to QCI’s innovative platform underscores Kickapoo Lucky Eagle’s commitment to delivering an enhanced guest experience by leveraging superior analytics and real-time operational insights.

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, a top destination for gaming and entertainment, is renowned for offering its patrons exceptional service. Through adopting the QCI Enterprise Platform, the property will now utilize advanced analytics, player development capabilities, and streamlined operational efficiency to optimize performance and elevate guest satisfaction.

Benito Fernandez, Director of Marketing at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, shared his perspective on the transition: “Our move to the QCI Enterprise Platform reflects our commitment to operational excellence and delivering outstanding service to our guests. The real-time insights and comprehensive analytics offered by QCI enable us to make data-driven decisions that will enrich the overall customer experience and enhance our internal processes.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are honored to welcome Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel into the growing family of gaming establishments utilizing the QCI Enterprise Platform. Their choice to adopt QCI demonstrates a strong focus on innovation, and we look forward to supporting their efforts to streamline operations and boost revenue.”

Melissa Chiaurro, former President of Viz Explorer and current VP of Business Development at QCI, also commented on the collaboration: “The team has successfully transitioned Kickapoo Lucky Eagle to the QCI Platform. This evolution will not only strengthen their analytical capabilities but also deliver a more intuitive user experience and deeper insights into player behaviors. We remain committed to ensuring a smooth migration process and are eager to see the groundbreaking opportunities that QCI will unlock for our partners.”

ABOUT Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, located in Eagle Pass, Texas, is a premier gaming destination offering a wide array of casino games, dining options, and luxurious accommodations. With a commitment to providing an unparalleled entertainment experience, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel is dedicated to creating moments of excitement and joy for its guests.

You can learn more about the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel by visiting our website at www.luckyeagletexas.com . For media inquiries, please contact the Casino Marketing Department at 830.773.2255.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of fifteen books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence.

Phone: 858-349-8354