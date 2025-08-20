Total Mortgage Launches “From Lease to Keys” Program to Help First-Time Home Buyers With Closing Costs

Milford, CT , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Mortgage has officially launched its Lease to Keys program nationwide, offering qualifying first-time home buyers up to $2,500 in closing cost assistance. Located in Milford, Connecticut, the company is helping renters nationwide overcome one of the hardest parts of buying a home: upfront costs.

“For almost 30 years, Total Mortgage has strived to deliver innovative and customer-focused solutions in our communities. The Lease to Keys initiative reflects our focus on making homeownership more accessible for those buying a home for the first time by easing the financial transition for renters,” Christopher Affinito, Chief Revenue Officer at Total Mortgage, said.



Total Mortgage

Eligible buyers can first secure a mortgage pre-approval and then present records of their current rent obligation. Once qualified, these applicants may receive a credit equal to one month’s rent, up to $2,500, applied directly to closing costs, cutting the cash required at the closing table. This support tackles one of the biggest financial hurdles, while Total Mortgage’s affordable homeownership options and competitive mortgage rates create a straightforward path from renting to owning.

Available through a nationwide network of licensed loan officers, the program pairs local market knowledge with the resources of a nationally recognized lender. Customers can also access guidance on mortgage APR (annual percentage rate), which represents the total yearly cost of a mortgage, including the interest rate and additional fees such as loan origination charges, discount points, and certain closing costs.

Unlike the interest rate alone, the APR provides a more complete picture of the actual cost of borrowing, allowing home buyers to make accurate comparisons between loan offers. Understanding mortgage APR helps renters-turned-buyers avoid surprise fees, select the most cost-effective financing option, and make informed decisions as they explore various first-time home buyer resources. In addition, participants receive personalized help for renters seeking to enter the housing market.

Since 1997, the Total Mortgage team has guided thousands of buyers with transparent loan options, including the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which delivers stable monthly payments for the entire term. The 7/1 adjustable-rate mortgage offers a fixed rate for the first seven years before adjusting annually, giving buyers initial payment stability with future flexibility. With mortgage rates, favorable terms, and a streamlined path from pre-approval to closing, the company combines national reach with local expertise to make homeownership a reality.

To further empower first-time buyers, Total Mortgage offers free interactive mortgage calculators on its website. These tools help prospective homeowners map out finances before applying for Lease to Keys, clarifying affordability and expected monthly costs to make homeownership transparent and manageable. The calculators let users compare loan scenarios side by side, factoring in down payments, interest rates, and terms to choose the best fit for their long-term goals.

The Lease to Keys program doesn’t just help renters buy homes; it redefines the path of homeownership programs, converting rent into closing-cost fuel that launches buyers across the threshold into a future they can truly call their own.

To learn more about Total Mortgage and the Lease to Keys program, visit https://www.totalmortgage.com/lease-to-keys.

About Total Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Total Mortgage is a nationally recognized lender dedicated to making the path to homeownership clear, accessible, and affordable. By pairing competitive mortgage rates with personalized guidance from licensed loan officers across the country, the company simplifies the process from pre-approval through closing. Each year, Total Mortgage helps thousands make informed decisions, combining local expertise and national reach to deliver solutions for first-time home buyers and experienced borrowers.

###

Media Contact

Total Mortgage Headquarters

Address: 185 Plains Road, Milford, CT 06461

Phone: (203) 231-8005

Website: https://www.totalmortgage.com/lease-to-keys



















newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment