JULY VOLUMES: SOLID FREIGHT GROWTH IN MOST AREAS

20 August 2025

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in July 2025 of 3.6m lane metres were 3.4% above 2024 and up 1.2% adjusted for route changes. YTD growth rates were 0.3% and -0.9%, respectively.

North Sea volumes were above 2024 with a positive development on most routes as well as a volume catch-up following last month’s national strike in Sweden. Mediterranean volumes were above 2024, also adjusted for the new route between Egypt and Italy.

Channel volumes were above 2024 driven by the new Jersey routes. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2024 and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were likewise above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 3.2% to 41.6m from 40.3m in 2024-23. The increase was 2.4% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in July 2025 was adjusted for route changes* down 2.8% to 719k vs 2024 and the adjusted YTD growth rate was -3.9%. Higher passenger volumes in Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar were offset by lower Channel volumes. The number of cars in July was 0.5% above 2024 adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 1.5% to 5.8m compared to 5.8m for 2024-23. The growth rate was -1.0% adjusted for route changes.

*Adjusted for sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen end October 2025, Tarifa-Tanger Ville due to considerable capacity changes ahead of exit from route early July 2025, and addition of Jersey routes from end March 2025.





DFDS ferry volumes July Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,134 3,441 3,559 3.4% 38,739 40,309 41,591 3.2% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 693 970 764 -21.2% 4,401 5,757 5,846 1.5%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The August 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 12 September 2025 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

