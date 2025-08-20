Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 48 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
20 August 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 August 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,091,500
|599,413,456
|13 August 2025
|18,000
|285.73
|5,143,140
|14 August 2025
|18,000
|283.14
|5,096,520
|15 August 2025
|19,000
|285.77
|5,429,630
|18 August 2025
|17,000
|281.81
|4,790,770
|19 August 2025
|15,000
|290.61
|4,359,150
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|2,178,500
|624,232,666
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,625,356 B shares corresponding to 1.24 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 August 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments