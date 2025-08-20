Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune Staked NEAR ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, August 20th, 2025 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager is announcing the launch of a new innovative crypto ETP, Virtune Staked NEAR ETP, on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune Staked NEAR ETP

Virtune Staked NEAR ETP provides exposure to NEAR combined with the benefits of staking. By including staking, the ETP offers an additional annual return of 4% on top of NEAR’s own performance. Like all of Virtune’s ETPs, Virtune Staked NEAR ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in SEK for the Nordic audience and is available on Avanza, Nordnet, SAVR and Montrose.

Key Information about Virtune Staked NEAR ETP:

1:1 exposure to NEAR with 4% additional annual return through staking

1.49% annual management fee

100% physically backed by NEAR





Virtune Staked NEAR ETP

Full name: Virtune Staked NEAR ETP

Short name: Virtune Staked NEAR

Ticker: VIRNEAR

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Wednesday 20th of August 2025

ISIN: SE0025837735





About NEAR

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a blockchain platform built to deliver high-speed, low-cost transactions and support scalable decentralized applications (dApps). With a strong focus on enabling AI-powered solutions, NEAR provides developers with user-friendly tools and powerful infrastructure to build the next generation of intelligent applications. NEAR aims to make blockchain technology accessible and practical for everyday use while driving innovation in AI integration.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are pleased to further accelerate the introduction of new, innovative staking ETPs to the Nordic market. This launch provides both institutional and retail investors, who have been eagerly awaiting a secure and straightforward method to gain exposure to NEAR combined with staking, with the opportunity they have been seeking”

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.



Press contact



Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

