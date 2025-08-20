HTX Launches 12th-Anniversary Carnival and Embarks on a New Global Journey After 12 Years of Resilience and Innovation

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is celebrating its 12th anniversary with the highly anticipated 12th-Anniversary Carnival. Over the past 12 years, HTX has not only witnessed the dynamic evolution of the crypto industry but has also supported millions of users on their crypto journey. Every upgrade and achievement has been driven by the unwavering trust and support of its community.



HTX 12th-Anniversary Carnival: Complete Tasks, Light Up Planets, Win a $2,000 Travel Fund

HTX's 12th-anniversary celebration mega rewards await you

The celebration features the HTX 12th-Anniversary Carnival, a mega-rewards event sponsored by Paycoin (PCI) that invites the global community to join the celebration.



From August 12, 04:00 to September 12, 04:00 (UTC), users can participate in the anniversary event by completing simple tasks such as spot trading, futures trading, and deposits. Each completed task lights up a planet, unlocking rewards such as a chance to win 120 million $HTX, trading fee rebate vouchers, 0% margin interest vouchers, token airdrops, and more. Users who light up all 12 planets will receive a chance to win a grand prize, which includes a $2,000 travel fund, an all-expenses-paid trip to the offline HTX 12th-Anniversary Global Celebration, exclusive merchandise, and multiple token gift boxes.



The event has already seen overwhelming participation, with over 21,092 rewards (worth 82,421 USDT) distributed in just the first 24 hours. The carnival is still ongoing, so be sure to join the fun!

Event link: https://www.htx.com.de/en-us/mars/12year?inviter_id=11357510

Carnival Livestream: Platform Upgrades and Trading at the Core



On August 13, HTX and HTX DAO hosted the "HTX 12th Anniversary Kickoff & Rewards Walkthrough" livestream. This session gathered key industry voices, including HTX Molly and well-known KOLs such as DaDa and MEJ, to discuss the platform's progress.



During the session, speakers highlighted that spot and futures trading remain the core functions for most users. HTX's fast listing speed and ability to respond quickly to market trends have positioned the platform as a trusted gateway to early investment opportunities.



Participants also voiced suggestions for further improvement, such as enhancing market depth and liquidity for large-scale and high-frequency traders, as well as improving the interfaces of asset management, Earn products, and community governance tools to further enrich user experience.

Justin Sun: Strategies Driving HTX's Global Expansion



A prominent topic during the livestream was the strategic vision of Justin Sun, a global advisor to HTX. Widely recognized as a driving force behind HTX's recent growth, Sun has championed a strategy of differentiated competition, prioritizing product innovation, operational strength, and community development over price wars.

Since joining HTX, he has advanced a dual-track strategy of "Global Expansion and Wealth Effect." HTX is accelerating its international expansion, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and the CIS regions, where crypto adoption continues to rise. At the same time, the exchange is refining its token listing strategies by introducing community voting and strengthening compliance-based processes, creating sustainable wealth effects for users.



On the regulatory front, HTX is engaging with global regulators to reinforce compliance, stability, and credibility across markets. These efforts have strengthened user confidence and attracted a wave of new international users. In parallel, the platform is advancing community governance by promoting DAO practices that empower users to participate directly in shaping the ecosystem's future.



Even during market downturns, Justin Sun has maintained a long-term vision, demonstrating resilience and commitment to building a stable trading environment for both developers and investors. His influence has been deeply imprinted on the development trajectory of HTX and the broader cryptocurrency industry.



As the 12th-Anniversary Carnival continues, HTX remains committed to enhancing market depth, liquidity, and user experience, while also rolling out more innovative products and services to meet diverse investment needs. The platform will also expand its community governance toolkit to foster a more open, transparent, and participatory ecosystem.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information on HTX, please visit the HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com.



Disclaimer: This content is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78c25b4c-841f-491b-9fe9-00d03ab80f16