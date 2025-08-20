Green Cement Market Outlook 2025-2030: Industry Set to Surpass USD 70 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.79%, Driven by Sustainability Mandates

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Cement Market by Raw Material (Fly Ash, Limestone, Rice Husk Ash), Manufacturing Process (Alternative Cement Production, Blended Cement Production), Distribution Channel, Application, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Senior leaders in construction and building materials are facing new urgencies as global regulations tighten and infrastructure growth accelerates. The green cement market is at this inflection point, where innovation, sustainability requirements, and shifting supply chains are converging to redefine performance standards for low-carbon construction materials.

Market Snapshot: Dynamics of the Green Cement Market

The green cement market grew from USD 38.19 billion in 2024 to USD 42.39 billion in 2025, maintaining an expected CAGR of 10.79%, and is set to reach USD 70.67 billion by 2030. This robust trajectory is driven by ongoing regulatory momentum, the adoption of alternative cementitious materials, and sustained demand for infrastructures that meet emerging sustainability standards. Green cement has rapidly moved from niche pilot projects to core construction strategies as governments enforce stricter carbon directives and developers seek lower-embodied-carbon solutions for large-scale builds.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Coverage Across Key Green Cement Segments

Raw Materials: Fly ash (Type C and Type F), limestone, rice husk ash (natural and processed), silica fume, and slag distinguish the market's input base, each contributing differing performance and sustainability characteristics.

Fly ash (Type C and Type F), limestone, rice husk ash (natural and processed), silica fume, and slag distinguish the market's input base, each contributing differing performance and sustainability characteristics. Manufacturing Processes: Alternative cement production with geopolymers and calcium sulfoaluminate technologies, alongside blended cement production that incorporates industrial byproducts within established kiln infrastructure.

Alternative cement production with geopolymers and calcium sulfoaluminate technologies, alongside blended cement production that incorporates industrial byproducts within established kiln infrastructure. Distribution Channels: Offline outlets and a growing number of online platforms displaying environmental product declarations and technical data for specifiers and purchasing managers.

Offline outlets and a growing number of online platforms displaying environmental product declarations and technical data for specifiers and purchasing managers. Applications: Commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and residential sectors, reflecting diverse project requirements ranging from early strength gain to enhanced durability and aesthetics.

Commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and residential sectors, reflecting diverse project requirements ranging from early strength gain to enhanced durability and aesthetics. End Users: Entities in new construction activities as well as those focusing on repair and maintenance projects.

Entities in new construction activities as well as those focusing on repair and maintenance projects. Regional Markets: Americas (United States-including major states-Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and several others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and more).

Americas (United States-including major states-Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and several others), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and more). Leading Companies Analyzed: Sector coverage includes Anhui Conch Cement Company, CEMEX, LafargeHolcim, Calera Corporation, China National Building Material Company, Eurocement, Solidia Technologies, UltraTech Cement, among others.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Innovative green cement technologies are enabling the substitution of industrial byproducts for traditional clinker, substantially reducing carbon emissions and strengthening supply chain resilience.

Regulatory movements globally have catalyzed the evolution of procurement standards, making environmental product declarations and life cycle assessments central to project approvals.

Collaborative supply agreements with power plants, mills, and agricultural processors are essential in ensuring reliable feedstock streams for consistent production output.

The adoption of predictive analytics, digital twins, and integrated quality monitoring is optimizing energy profiles and production efficiency for green cement manufacturers.

Regional policy incentives and variable access to raw materials drive distinct market trajectories, requiring tailored approaches to technology deployment and portfolio alignment.

Strategic partnerships and continuous technology investments are positioning companies to convert regulatory changes into lasting market advantages.

Tariff Impact: 2025 U.S. Regulatory Shifts on Green Cement Sourcing

The 2025 imposition of tariffs on cementitious imports to the United States has heightened cost pressures and fostered a preference for domestically sourced alternative raw materials. This shift has challenged procurement and supply chain frameworks, compelling firms to reassess supplier diversity and logistics models. The resultant focus on local byproduct utilization and blended cement facilities has intensified competition for finite materials, encouraged innovations in shipping and consolidation, and driven an industry-wide emphasis on traceability and domestic supply chain robustness.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report synthesizes direct interviews with industry specialists, thorough reviews of academic and trade literature, and detailed case analyses of both pilot and commercial-scale green cement deployments. Insights are validated through triangulation and industry expert feedback to ensure accuracy and actionable context for market stakeholders.

Why This Report Matters

Enables informed decisions by providing granular insight into raw materials, technologies, and regulatory drivers shaping the green cement landscape.

Delivers actionable recommendations for optimizing supply strategies, risk mitigation, and alignment with sustainability standards in fast-evolving markets.

Supports strategic planning through rigorous market and competitive analysis covering leading producers, innovators, and regional demand dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $42.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $70.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rising adoption of carbon capture and utilization technologies in cement plants to achieve net-zero emissions

5.2. Development of geopolymer and alkali-activated cement formulations using industrial byproducts to reduce CO2 footprint

5.3. Integration of artificial intelligence and digital twin platforms for optimizing emissions in cement production processes

5.4. Implementation of regulatory incentives and carbon pricing schemes driving demand for low-carbon cement alternatives

5.5. Scale-up of oxy-fuel combustion systems in cement kilns to facilitate efficient CO2 separation and sequestration

5.6. Increasing use of recycled construction waste and supplementary cementitious materials to lower embodied carbon

5.7. Innovations in biochar incorporation and biomass-derived fuels for clinker substitution and emission reduction

5.8. Shifts in regional infrastructure investments incentivizing green cement adoption in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Green Cement Market, by Raw Material

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fly Ash

8.2.1. Type C

8.2.2. Type F

8.3. Limestone

8.4. Rice Husk Ash

8.4.1. Natural Rice Husk Ash

8.4.2. Processed Rice Husk Ash

8.5. Silica Fume

8.6. Slag



9. Green Cement Market, by Manufacturing Process

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Alternative Cement Production

9.3. Blended Cement Production



10. Green Cement Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Offline

10.3. Online



11. Green Cement Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Commercial

11.3. Industrial

11.4. Infrastructure

11.5. Residential



12. Green Cement Market, by End-User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. New Construction Activities

12.3. Repair & Maintenance Activities



13. Americas Green Cement Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Green Cement Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Green Cement Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this Green Cement market report include:

Anhui Conch Cement Company

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

Calera Corporation

CEMEX

Cemfree

China National Building Material Company

China Resources Cement Holdings

CRH plc

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

Eurocement Holding AG

Green Island Cement

HeidelbergCement

JSW Cement

LafargeHolcim

Shree Cement

Solidia Technologies

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

UltraTech Cement

Vicat Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7o1pt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment