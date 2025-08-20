Genome Editing Market to Grow at 16.9% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Genome Editing: Technologies and Global Markets” is projected to grow from $10.8 billion in 2025 to $23.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global genome editing market, highlighting technologies such as CRISPR-Cas, TALEN, and ZFN. It examines their applications in drug development, plant breeding, diagnostics, and clinical therapy across biopharmaceutical, agricultural biotech, and research sectors. The study covers regional trends in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, and evaluates market dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and ESG developments. It also provides insights into clinical trials, patents, emerging technologies, and profiles of leading companies within a competitive landscape.

This report is especially relevant today due to the rising global incidence of genetic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases, which is driving the rapid adoption of genome editing technologies. Simultaneously, the agricultural sector is leveraging these tools to tackle challenges related to food security, climate resilience, and nutritional improvement. With substantial investments from governments and private entities fueling R&D, this is a pivotal moment to assess the market’s potential, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

New Genome-Editing Technologies and Applications: Innovations like CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and ZFNs have made genome editing more precise, affordable, and versatile. These tools are being used in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology, expanding the scope and commercial potential of genome editing.

Prevalence of Genetic Disorders: Millions of people worldwide suffer from genetic diseases, many of which have limited treatment options. Genome editing offers the possibility of correcting these disorders at the DNA level, driving demand for therapeutic solutions.

Increasing Government and Private Funding: Governments and private investors are funding genome editing R&D. This financial support accelerates innovation, clinical trials, and commercialization, boosting market growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $9.3 billion Market size forecast $23.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Technology, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Market drivers New genome-editing technologies and applications.

Prevalence of genetic disorders.

Increasing government and private funding

Interesting facts:

Revolutionizing Medicine and Biology: Genome editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and base editors have made precise genetic modifications more accessible and efficient. This advancement has accelerated our understanding of gene function, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic strategies, offering new ways to treat genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Transforming Agriculture for Sustainability: These genome editing tools are also reshaping agriculture by enabling targeted improvements in crops and livestock. Through enhanced productivity and resilience, they contribute to addressing global food security and sustainability challenges.

Emerging startups:

eGenesis

Tessera Therapeutics

Prime Medicine

Scribe

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for genome editing was valued at $9.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $23.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 16.9% for the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

New genome-editing technologies and applications, the high prevalence of genetic disorders, and increasing government and private funding were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market scope in this report is segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR-Cas, TALEN, ZFN, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into drug development, plant breeding, diagnostics, clinical therapy, and others. End users include biopharmaceuticals, agricultural biotechnology, research institutions, and others.

Which technology segment will be dominant through 2030?

CRISPR-Cas will dominate the genome editing market.

Which region has the largest market share?

The North American market for genome editing was valued at $4.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $10.7 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

One of the primary challenges facing the genome editing market is the limited scalability of current gene editing workflows. On the opportunity side, the market is poised for significant growth through the expanding applications of CRISPR technology and plant and livestock breeding applications.

Market leaders include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BEAM THERAPEUTICS

CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC.

CELLECTIS S.A.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

EDITAS MEDICINE

GENSCRIPT

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC.

MERCK KGAA

ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS

TAKARA BIO INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC.

