Rigetti Computing and Montana State University Collaborate to Advance Quantum Research and Innovation

Rigetti and Montana State University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance quantum computing research and innovation. Today marks the opening of Montana State University’s QCORE, where a Rigetti Novera QPU is installed and will be available to researchers.

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, has announced a new collaboration with Montana State University (“MSU”) to advance quantum computing research and innovation. Today marks the grand opening of QCORE, MSU’s new research and innovation center dedicated to quantum and photonic systems integration. MSU is the first academic institution with an on-premises Rigetti quantum computer. QCORE features a 9-qubit Novera™ QPU, which will be used by researchers to advance quantum computing R&D.

“We congratulate MSU on this exciting milestone and look forward to supporting Montana’s vibrant quantum computing ecosystem. Hands-on access to quantum computing technology is key for not only quantum computing research, but also for workforce development and education. Rigetti is proud to support QCORE, and we look forward to growing Montana’s quantum capabilities together,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

“The creation of QCORE at Montana State University provides access to cutting edge quantum computing resources like this Rigetti system that will drive research and innovation benefiting Montanans and people around the world. Montana is producing the enabling technology and critical components of quantum systems. The Rigetti system gives us access to a new modality of quantum computing,” says Dr. Jayne Morrow, QCORE CEO.

Through the new collaboration, Rigetti and MSU intend to collaborate on a variety of initiatives, including research projects related to quantum hardware and hybrid quantum systems, workforce development activities, and co-development and testing of enabling technologies and quantum system components. Rigetti may also support QCORE by providing strategic and technical input on its research and program development, offering workforce training opportunities, and supporting regional talent development, among other efforts to bolster the center. Collectively, these initiatives underscore the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing next-generation quantum technologies.

“Rigetti's research collaborations with MSU's QCORE and also with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), facilitated through an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract, will leverage industry fabrication and manufacturing capabilities to develop customized quantum systems for research and development in quantum networking hardware,” said Matthew D. LaHaye, Ph.D, Principal Research Physicist at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Information Directorate Quantum Information Sciences & Technology Branch. “The on-premises Novera QPU at AFRL acts as a testbed for quantum computing research and development.”

The Novera QPU is a 9-qubit quantum processing unit based on Rigetti’s Ankaa™-class architecture, featuring tunable couplers and a square lattice for dense connectivity and fast two-qubit operations. The Novera QPU is manufactured in Rigetti’s Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility.

