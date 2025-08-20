Zscaler and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership to Strengthen AI-Driven Security Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced an expanded partnership between Red Canary, a Zscaler company, and strategic partner CrowdStrike to deliver enhanced protection across endpoints, users, and workloads. Together, Zscaler and Red Canary are delivering a seamless path forward for customers migrating from legacy endpoint products to CrowdStrike's Falcon platform. By integrating the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, and Red Canary’s agentic-AI driven security operations platform, customers gain a multi-layered defense against threats. This powerful combination delivers enriched user and endpoint context, enabling lightning-fast responses to stop and neutralize threats.

Red Canary's agentic-AI driven managed detection and response (MDR) further leverages deep endpoint context from CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform and will be enhanced by the combined power of rich user context from the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform to improve threat detection accuracy and response time.

Organizations can modernize their security by replacing multiple legacy point products with a cloud-native architecture that features AI-powered detection, integrates with Zscaler, and is delivered through Red Canary’s security operations platform. This solution replaces outdated Endpoint Detection and Response tools and fragmented security stacks, providing enhanced protection through automated workflows and integrated responses across endpoint, identity, and network – all within a unified solution.

“Zscaler and CrowdStrike share a vision to enable secure digital transformation with uncompromising protection across every layer of the enterprise,” said Raj Judge, Board Member and EVP of Corporate Strategy at Zscaler. “By expanding our partnership with CrowdStrike through Red Canary, we are accelerating security operations with advanced AI-powered automation, best-of-breed technologies, and a shared commitment to putting our customers first.”

This collaboration builds on a deep, strategic, and successful multi-year partnership between Zscaler and CrowdStrike. As a preferred partner in the Red Canary security operations ecosystem, CrowdStrike strengthens Red Canary’s ability to provide greater flexibility and control – helping customers optimize their security investments and empowering partners to deliver robust managed SOC services. The joint offering enhances partner-delivered MDR services and unlocks new opportunities across the shared ecosystem.

“Organizations are moving away from legacy, point product endpoint vendors in search of platform outcomes and elite protection,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “By expanding our partnership with Red Canary and Zscaler, we’re delivering world-class security operations powered by the Falcon platform, Red Canary’s agentic-AI managed endpoint expertise, and Zscaler’s cloud-native zero trust capabilities. Together, we’re helping customers standardize their security architectures, stopping breaches with real-time threat detection, lightning-fast response, and the confidence that comes with the AI-native Falcon platform.”

“We’re fundamentally transforming the security operations landscape by bringing together three undisputed leaders in cybersecurity that raises the bar for security outcomes,” said Brian Beyer, Co-founder and President of Red Canary, a Zscaler Company. “Our customers are experiencing dramatic improvements in threat detection accuracy, response times, and operational efficiency – proving that when you bring together the best technologies and expertise, you deliver exceptional outcomes.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits and impacts of the proposed partnership to Zscaler and its customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to Zscaler’s ability to successfully integrate Red Canary technology into our cloud platform.

Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 29, 2025, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact:

Nick Gonzalez

press@zscaler.com