Alpha Modus To Expand Retail Ecosystem in Strategic Partnership With VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

CORNELIUS, N.C. and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a leader in AI-powered retail technology, today announced another strategic ecosystem partnership leveraging its patented intellectual property, entering into a reseller and technology integration agreement with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (“VSBLTY”), a pioneer in AI-driven security and retail analytics solutions.

This agreement follows Alpha Modus’ previously announced patent license agreement with VSBLTY Groupe and further validates the company’s unique position at the center of the evolving in-store media and shopper engagement ecosystem. With nationwide rollout of Alpha Modus’ smart kiosks already underway, the addition of VSBLTY’s smart displays and retail analytics technologies should create a powerful, integrated in-store engagement platform. These complementary offerings will be supported by Alpha Modus’ network of technology partners who are aligned to drive adoption at scale.





“By joining forces with Alpha Modus, we are helping to build the future of intelligent retail environments,” said Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY. “Our AI-enabled computer vision and retail analytics solutions will combine seamlessly with Alpha Modus’ smart kiosk deployments, enabling retailers to deliver data-driven engagement that enhances shopper experiences and unlocks significant monetization opportunities.”

“This is yet another strategic ecosystem partner secured as a direct result of our patented IP, and it demonstrates the increasing network effect around our platform,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Sales Officer of Alpha Modus. “The pairing of smart kiosks with VSBLTY’s smart displays creates a compelling and scalable technology suite for retailers and consumer brands. We believe this growing ecosystem will accelerate adoption, expand recurring revenue opportunities, and reinforce Alpha Modus’ leadership in AI-driven retail media.”

The strategic reseller agreement provides Alpha Modus with rights to resell VSBLTY’s platform in the United States and establishes revenue-sharing models for both media sales and data monetization.

With its ecosystem rapidly expanding through multiple strategic partnerships, Alpha Modus is demonstrating its ability to deliver scalable, patent-protected AI retail solutions that competitors without IP coverage cannot match.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining the retail experience through its patented AI technologies, intelligent kiosks, and targeted consumer engagement tools. By integrating innovation with infrastructure, Alpha Modus is unlocking new monetization pathways for retailers and fintech providers alike.

About VSBLTY

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV and other cameras see. By utilizing facial recognition, age and gender, VSBLTY’s proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand engagement and data analytics measurement through customized ads on instore digital displays at point of purchase in real time. This technology has been proven to increase brand sales by over 25%. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing “Store as a Medium” movement that enables brands to reach customers with paid media ads when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers. Most recently, VSBLTY has been building object recognition software to identify products by SKU, at the point of checkout, to integrate this capability into their retail media network offering to retailers and large CPG brands that lack customer information and transaction data at the point of sale. Using its proprietary AI software, and the various data collected using their software, VSBLTY has also developed a range of security solutions that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition utilizing modern surveillance cameras and legacy CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing early warning of threats that can save lives. Data collected through the platform can inform large scale deployments for smart city, private state and federal municipal security programs including border control.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

