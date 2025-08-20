Hemp Hop Launches 93% THCa Concentrate + 2 Exotic THCa Flowers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop , a trusted name in premium hemp products since 2018, has just launched its latest lineup — 3 fresh THCa concentrate dabs and 2 exotic THCa flower strains. Among them is a 93% THCa concentrate, setting a new standard for purity and potency in the hemp space.

Known for its data-driven approach to product development, Hemp Hop continues to meet rising demand for exotic THCa flower and high-performance concentrates by blending science, transparency, and deep customer insight.





The 93% THCa Concentrate That Sets a New Bar

High potency meets clean extraction in this latest drop from Hemp Hop. The new THCa concentrate collection features:

1. Honey Banana High THCa Live Rosin >

93.16% THCa

Hybrid

Smooth, sweet, and euphoric.

This solventless concentrate clocks in at 93.16% THCa and delivers everything you'd expect from a well-crafted hybrid. The Honey Banana strain blends creamy sweetness with a smooth, almost custard-like inhale. Each dab carries rich, fruity terpenes that bring a euphoric body high and a gentle uplift. Ideal for evening sessions or lazy weekends, this rosin is a crowd favorite for its balance and flavor. Crafted in small batches, this product reflects both top-tier input material and precise rosin pressing techniques. It's one of the most potent and flavorful ways to experience THCa concentrate today.

2. Papaya Bomb High THCa Live Rosin >

92.06% THCa

Hybrid

Tropical with heavy body effects.

Sitting at 92.06% THCa, Papaya Bomb is a tropical powerhouse that brings more than just flavor. This hybrid live rosin comes packed with dense fruity terpenes that hit the nose before you even open the jar. Expect waves of calm body effects, making it ideal for relaxation without full sedation. The consistency is clean and easy to handle, while the effects are strong but not overwhelming. Think of this as a dab that delivers tropical escape in both aroma and feel. For those who love terpene-forward products with heavy physical relief, Papaya Bomb checks all the boxes.

3. Tropaya High THCa Live Rosin

92.39% THCa

Hybrid

Balanced, fruity, and terp-heavy.

Tropaya comes in at 92.39% THCa and is one of the most terp-heavy options in this new release. A cross of Tropicana Cookies and Papaya, this hybrid live rosin bursts with citrus, guava, and mango on each inhale. The effects come on smooth and balanced, mentally uplifting and physically calm. Its clean solventless extraction makes it a favorite for dabbers who want both clarity and potency. Whether you're focused on flavor or looking for a functional daytime concentrate, Tropaya delivers. With this one, you get both heady clarity and full-body ease in one smooth dab.

Each of these THCa dabs is solventless and made using ice water extraction, preserving both terpene content and cannabinoid strength. For customers who want to buy THCa concentrate , this drop offers both flavor and intensity. Whether you're new to dabbing or a seasoned concentrate user, these live rosin jars are made to impress.

2 New Exotic THCa Flower Strains From Hemp Hop

Hemp Hop has also added two new exotic THCa flower strains to its growing library:

Durban Poison THCa Flower – Durban Poison is a classic landrace sativa known for its uplifting effects and sweet citrus aroma. With 22% THCa, it offers a clear-headed energy perfect for morning use. The dense buds and rich terpene profile make it a go-to for those seeking focus and motivation without heaviness.

– Durban Poison is a classic landrace sativa known for its uplifting effects and sweet citrus aroma. With 22% THCa, it offers a clear-headed energy perfect for morning use. The dense buds and rich terpene profile make it a go-to for those seeking focus and motivation without heaviness. Pablo’s Revenge THCa Flower – Pablo’s Revenge delivers berry-rich flavor with a balanced mix of calm and mental clarity. This hybrid strain stands out with its vibrant colors and terpene-heavy profile. At 26% THCa, it offers a smooth experience ideal for anytime use, whether you’re easing into the day or unwinding later.

Both strains are indoor-grown and fully lab-tested, with COAs available on each product page. For those seeking exotic THCa flower, this drop expands the range of options and effects. The full lineup is now available under the THCa flower for sale section, making it easy to buy THCa flower with confidence.

Built on Feedback, Backed by Data

The Hemp Hop team uses product reviews, purchase data, and customer feedback to decide what to drop next. Founder Jordan Hall explains:

“We let the numbers guide us. If a certain terpene profile keeps popping up in reviews or a specific effect becomes a repeat request, we follow that. It’s about tuning into the people who actually use our products,” says Jordan.

This is why over 100,000 customers who shopped from Hemp Hop now consider Hemp Hop the best place to buy THCa flower . The brand prioritizes freshness, small batches, and clear communication with its buyers.

Why Quality Matters More Than Ever

Buyers searching for THCa flower for sale or looking to buy THCa concentrate today expect more than buzzwords. They want lab results, transparency, and products that match the effects they seek.

Hemp Hop's CEO Jordan Hall says, "We don't chase trends. We watch the data. Whether it's for flower or THCa dabs, we pick what people consistently respond to."

Each item in this release is:

Third-party lab tested with COAs available online

Cultivated or extracted with care using small-batch methods

Designed around customer demand and effect-driven experiences



What’s Next for Hemp Hop

As demand for clean, high-THCa products grows, Hemp Hop plans to keep pace with weekly drops, seasonal strains, and more curated content. Future launches will continue to balance rare genetics with reliable sourcing and lab-backed purity.

For now, this launch sets the tone: the highest THCa in concentrates, plus exotic THCa flower that holds up to scrutiny.

About Hemp Hop

Hemp Hop is a North Carolina-based hemp dispensary in Charlotte and online retailer focused on premium THCa flower, small-batch concentrates, and science-backed cannabis products. Built on customer feedback, lab transparency, and curated strains, Hemp Hop is committed to raising the bar in the hemp space.

Media Contact

Hemp Hop

227 Old Hebron Rd

Charlotte, NC 28273, USA

support@hemphop.co

+1 833 487 4367

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adbe32fe-fd5a-41f7-a6ca-641e79f64aac

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.