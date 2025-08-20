RentRedi Named “Property Management Analytics Platform of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software for smart real estate investors, has been recognized as the “Property Management Analytics Platform of the Year” by the 5th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards, a leading independent market intelligence program spotlighting the top innovators in real estate technology. This marks the 4th consecutive year RentRedi has won a PropTech Breakthrough Award, being named “Tenant Portal of the Year” three years in a row before capturing the data analytics category this year.

RentRedi earned this distinction for its unmatched ability to turn real-time platform data, user behavior, and customer feedback into actionable insights that drive better outcomes for landlords, investors, and renters . By combining robust analytics with a modern, user-friendly interface, RentRedi provides smart solutions that help users increase revenue, reduce risk, and improve the rental experience. This recognition validates RentRedi’s unique approach to property management: offering not just tools, but intelligence that turns everyday rental activity into measurable improvements that help rental businesses grow and thrive.

More than just property management software, RentRedi is a comprehensive, data-powered platform built for savvy, forward-thinking landlords and investors. It helps users save time, operate more efficiently, and make smarter decisions, while also improving the experience for renters. By streamlining operations and increasing transparency, RentRedi has helped tens of thousands of landlords gain more control over their businesses and hundreds of thousands of tenants access a better, more reliable rental experience.

“This award is especially meaningful because it recognizes what truly sets RentRedi apart—our commitment to turning data into real, everyday value for our customers,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “We use data to listen, learn, and build better tools. Every insight we deliver is designed to help landlords grow stronger businesses, make confident decisions, and create better rental experiences for their tenants.”

Using Data to Drive Better Businesses

In addition to offering a complete suite of rental management tools, RentRedi uses data and analytics to help landlords improve performance, reduce stress, and increase financial outcomes. Unlike other platforms that treat analytics as an upsell, RentRedi delivers this value as a core feature—integrated into the platform and shaped directly by customer feedback and survey insights.

Here are just a few ways RentRedi is turning data into action:

Tenant Screening : RentRedi’s data shows that renters screened by its full five-pronged tenant screening process—including background checks, credit, criminal, eviction, and income/asset verification—submit rent 17 days faster and pay on time 90% of the time, a 7-point improvement over non-screened tenants. These insights validate screening as a key strategy for reducing risk and avoiding costly evictions.

: RentRedi’s data shows that renters screened by its full five-pronged tenant screening process—including background checks, credit, criminal, eviction, and income/asset verification—submit rent 17 days faster and pay on time 90% of the time, a 7-point improvement over non-screened tenants. These insights validate screening as a key strategy for reducing risk and avoiding costly evictions. Automatic Payments : Rental units with at least one tenant enrolled in autopay report 99% on-time rent collection, compared to 87% for units without autopay. RentRedi encourages landlords to make autopay an easy default for tenants, creating more reliable income streams and fewer late-payment issues.

: Rental units with at least one tenant enrolled in autopay report 99% on-time rent collection, compared to 87% for units without autopay. RentRedi encourages landlords to make autopay an easy default for tenants, creating more reliable income streams and fewer late-payment issues. Credit Reporting : Landlords using RentRedi’s Credit Boost feature—where on-time rent payments are reported to TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax—see a 13% increase in on-time rent payments. The impact is even more profound for tenants with “poor” to “fair” credit scores (300–669), who pay on time at a 92% rate when enrolled. Many landlords have begun covering the cost of Credit Boost themselves, recognizing the direct business benefit of incentivizing tenants to pay on time.



By making these insights accessible and easy to act on, RentRedi gives landlords the tools they need to make smarter decisions, increase retention, reduce turnover, and optimize their portfolios.

“RentRedi’s PMP makes renting easier for both landlords and tenants. In every industry, tracking the right data points tells you what’s working and what’s not and leads to technology that solves those pain points. Property management success isn’t about gut feelings, it’s about real tenant metrics that can transform your rental business, giving you the information you need to make better decisions,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Built as a customer-centric software that incorporates user feedback and data analytics to solve pain points, RentRedi helps landlords and real estate investors optimize their rental business by simplifying processes, increasing convenience, and improving landlord-tenant relationships.”

This recognition from PropTech Breakthrough comes on the heels of RentRedi’s second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, announced last week, highlighting the company’s sustained growth and impact in the real estate tech sector. Earlier this year, RentRedi was also named to HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 list, which celebrates the most innovative technology companies in housing, while Inman News recognized CEO Ryan Barone as a Future Leader in Real Estate. Additionally, the company continues to hold the distinction of being a Top-Rated Product in Real Estate Property Management on Capterra, based on consistently strong user reviews from landlords and tenants alike.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation in real estate technology across categories like smart buildings, property management, and digital transactions. The awards program conducts one of the industry’s most rigorous evaluations, spotlighting companies that are driving the future of the real estate experience. Learn more at PropTechBreakthrough.com .



About RentRedi

RentRedi offers the most complete award-winning property management platform that helps people rent smarter by automating and streamlining processes. Investors can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app for rent collection, market listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.