Vivid Seats Named Official Fan Experience Partner of the Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Bears, naming Vivid Seats an Official Fan Experience Partner of the celebrated NFL franchise.

This collaboration brings together two iconic Chicago institutions to elevate the gameday experience for fans at Soldier Field. Beginning this NFL season, Vivid Seats customers will have access to exclusive experiences that go beyond the ticket, including VIP pre-game field opportunities and access to the Vivid Seats Skydeck, an exclusive fan zone that blends unbeatable views of the field with the energy of Chicago’s skyline.

Located above the North End Zone at Soldier Field, the Vivid Seats Fan Experience Skydeck offers fans a vibrant, social space to enjoy the game in a casual, elevated setting. With bar-top tables, private concessions, tailgate games, and panoramic views, this suite serves as the ultimate gathering spot for Bears fans looking for a unique way to experience football in the city they love.

“We’re excited to start our partnership with Vivid Seats through this new Skydeck experience,” said Doug Carnahan, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Chicago Bears. “This offering provides another exciting way for fans to take in a Bears game at Soldier Field packaged with other gameday experiences. Whether it’s your first game or your hundredth, the Vivid Seats Fan Experience Skydeck offers a fun, social atmosphere that showcases both the energy of gameday and the incredible views of the city.”

“As a proud Chicago-based company, it’s a privilege to team up with a franchise as legendary as the Bears,” said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivid Seats. “We are committed to redefining the live event experience, and this partnership is about providing Chicago Bears fans with more than just a great seat at a great value, it’s about experiencing exclusive and unforgettable moments this season.”

As part of the agreement, Vivid Seats will receive prominent branding across Soldier Field Stadium, including LED signage and exclusive activation in the Vivid Seats Fan Experience Skydeck. This partnership expands Vivid Seats' growing roster of NFL relationships, which includes the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers.

Fans can secure their Vivid Seats Fan Experience Skydeck tickets exclusively by downloading the Vivid Seats app, or visiting https://www.vividseats.com/.





About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00264676-2b01-4e31-ac8b-9a6336196714