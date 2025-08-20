BitMEX Introduces New Copy Trading Feature, Including Groundbreaking Reverse Copy Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , the OG crypto derivatives exchange, today announced the launch of its new Copy Trading feature. This innovative tool allows users to automatically replicate the trades of top-performing professionals, simplifying access to sophisticated trading strategies.

In a first for many platforms, BitMEX is also introducing Reverse Copy Trading, a groundbreaking feature that allows users to strategically take the opposite position of a chosen leader. This dual functionality provides traders with unprecedented flexibility to align with or hedge against market trends based on their own outlook.

The new feature addresses a common challenge for many traders: the lack of time or expertise to actively monitor the fast-paced derivatives market. By enabling users to automatically follow the moves of experienced traders - or take the opposite approach through Reverse Copy Trading - BitMEX is making sophisticated trading accessible to a wider audience, from beginners to those with limited time.

"Since 2014, BitMEX has been home to some of the oldest and most proficient traders in the crypto space. With Copy Trading, we are democratising access to their expertise, allowing our users to mirror their success," said Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX. "This feature simplifies the trading process, removes the burden of constant market monitoring, and provides a unique opportunity for our community to engage with the crypto derivatives market more effectively."

How Copy Trading on BitMEX Works:

BitMEX's Copy Trading feature allows users to become “Copiers” and automatically replicate the trades of chosen “Copy Leaders.”

Becoming a Copier: Users can browse and filter top traders, known as Copy Leaders, on the Copy Trading Marketplace. Once a leader is selected, users can allocate a specific amount of capital, and the system will automatically mirror their trades.

Reverse Copy Trading: Users can choose to take the opposite position of a selected Copy Leader, a feature designed for strategic hedging or for those with a contrarian market view.

Full Control: Users retain complete control over their risk, with the ability to set personal risk parameters, including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Amplified Earnings for Copy Leaders: Experienced traders can apply to become a Copy Leader and earn up to a 50% profit share from their Copiers, providing an additional revenue stream and building their reputation within the community.

Key Benefits of Copy Trading on BitMEX:

Access Top Traders: BitMEX is home to the best traders since 2014. Mirror the strategies of the industry's most profitable and experienced traders.

Access Top Traders: BitMEX is home to the best traders since 2014. Mirror the strategies of the industry's most profitable and experienced traders.

Diversify Your Strategy: Copy up to five Copy Leaders simultaneously, building a robust and diversified trading arsenal.

Automate Your Trades: An ideal solution for busy individuals or those new to the market, automating the crypto derivatives trading process.

To learn more and get started with Copy Trading on BitMEX, visit this page .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

