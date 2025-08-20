Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

YERINGTON, Nev., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO), based in Yerington, NV., focused on its Yerington Copper Project, today announced that John Banning, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 28th, 2025.

DATE: August 28th

TIME: 2:00 pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 29

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Lion Copper and Gold Announces PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY results for brownfield Yerington Copper Project and Maiden Mineral Reserve





About Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is advancing its flagship copper project in Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

John Banning

CEO

775-463-9600

info@lioncg.com



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

