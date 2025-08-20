Easy Environmental Solutions Launches Terreplenish Trials in Tanzania, Opening Door to Multi-Unit Deployment

MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), operating as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., today announced a strategic collaboration with the Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA) to advance deployment of EasyFEN™ waste-to-fertilizer units across the country. Each EasyFEN™ unit is designed to transform agricultural waste into Terreplenish®, a proprietary organic microbial fertilizer, while supporting local manufacturing, food security, and agricultural independence.

The initiative was reinforced during a high-level meeting in Nairobi between Bakry Osman, Director for Africa & the Middle East at Easy Environmental Solutions, and TFRA leadership, including Director Joel Laurent and Northern Zones Director Mr. Rwegoshora. The meeting also marked the launch of Terreplenish® lab and field trials in Tanzania, a milestone following earlier discussions with H.E. Hussein Mohamed Bashy, Tanzania’s Minister of Agriculture.





From left to right: Mr. Rwegoshora, Mr. Laurent, Director of TFRA, Director of the Northern Zones at TFRA, Mr. Osman, Director for Africa and the Middle East at EES, and Ms. Kneale. Executive assistant for the Africa office

The collaboration focuses on the potential of deployment of multiple EasyFEN™ Units throughout Tanzania to locally produce high-quality, affordable organic fertilizer at scale. By converting agricultural waste into Terreplenish®, EasyFEN™ technology offers farmers a local, sustainable alternative to imported synthetic fertilizers, reducing costs, restoring soil health, and building resilience against drought and climate pressures.

Easy Environmental Solutions’ engagement in Tanzania is part of a broader pan-African roadmap that includes building partnerships with governments, regulators, and agricultural stakeholders across more than ten countries, including Egypt, Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, The Gambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Botswana, Angola, and Zambia.

This September, Easy Environmental Solutions will showcase its portfolio of sustainable agriculture and clean water technologies at the 37th Sahara International Agricultural Exhibition in Cairo, the largest agricultural exposition in the Middle East, engaging directly with policymakers, investors, and industry leaders.

“We are thrilled to be entering the Tanzanian market, which holds immense potential for agricultural transformation,” said Bakry Osman, Director for Africa & the middle east at Easy Environmental Solutions. “The Ministry of Agriculture and TFRA have demonstrated exceptional vision and forward-thinking collaboration. Our immediate focus is Terreplenish®, enabling Tanzania to strengthen its soils and reduce reliance on imported fertilizer. At the same time, we continue to expand our broader technology portfolio, including innovations like Nano Void for clean water, to deliver lasting value across the continent.”





A Tanzanian woman working in her maize field

Turning Waste into Wealth

Each EasyFEN™ Unit processes up to 17,500 tons of organic waste annually, producing over 2.7 million gallons of Terreplenish®.

With just two gallons of Terreplenish® per acre, farmers gain 45–60 lbs. of nitrogen and 15–20 lbs. of phosphorus, allowing each unit to treat 1.35 million acres (≈546,000 hectares) of farmland annually. Terreplenish®, validated by more than 100 independent studies and over a decade of field data, not only delivers nutrients but also:

Restores soil biology

Acts as a natural bio fungicide

Reduces irrigation or rainfall needs by up to 20%

Cuts dependence on costly synthetic imports

By fostering local fertilizer production and embedding technology into self-sustaining community economies, Easy Environmental Solutions moves African nations toward true fertilizer sovereignty.

For more information, visit www.easyenergysystems.com

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

