NUMERATOR EXPANDS AI CAPABILITIES ACROSS VERIFIED VOICES RESEARCH PLATFORM

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company serving the market research space, today announced significant AI innovations to its Verified Voices research platform, bringing speed and accessibility to verified buyer survey insights. Powered by large language models (LLMs), the upgrades automate survey creation, accelerate analysis, and surface key findings instantly, enabling teams of any research experience level to turn verified buyer responses into business decisions within hours.

These new capabilities are now available within the Numerator Verified Voices platform:

AI-Generated Survey Questionnaires: Automatically generate survey questions aligned with research goals, empowering users of all research experience levels to build precise and relevant questionnaires in seconds.

AI-powered Open-Ended Question Summaries: Apply machine learning to identify patterns and key insights from open-ended survey responses, enabling scalable qualitative analysis across large respondent datasets.

Key Findings: Automatically pull stat-tested facts from the stat testing export and surface the most important ones in a human-readable format within the survey report page.

AI Overall Summary: Summarize responses and key learnings across all questions within a survey to surface trends (launching September 2025).

“When you have the opportunity to engage verified buyers of your brand, it’s essential to ask the right questions. Our AI-driven capabilities help you do just that, crafting the questions that move your business forward,” said Shalin Shah, SVP Product, Numerator. “We also recognize that research is an investment, which is why our AI innovations ensure no critical takeaways are missed, maximizing value from both the inputs and outputs of your survey research. By making the process more intuitive and accessible, we enable both research experts and cross-functional teams to turn consumer feedback into strategic business decisions.”

