LegalZoom to Present at the Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced that Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Management’s fireside chat will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com .

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com

