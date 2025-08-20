FAT Brands Announces New Virtual Brand Offering with Great American Cookies

Through a strategic partnership with Virtual Design Concepts, Great American Cookies will be available for delivery across over 400 Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Great American Cookies and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the platform built to help restaurants, to launch Great American Cookies as one of VDC’s latest delivery-only brands. This expansion is made possible through a partnership with Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved family entertainment center. The popular dessert chain, famed for its freshly baked cookies, has started its rollout, extending through late August. Delivery will be available at over 400 locations by the end of August 2025. With the help of VDC’s proprietary technology and Chuck E. Cheese’s nationwide footprint and efficient kitchen management, Great American Cookies is projected to reach close to 900 locations by the end of 2025.

Great American Cookies has partnered with VDC to exclusively develop and operate its virtual brand. VDC’s partnership provides an opportunity to expand its reach and revenue by debuting the brand in the virtual dining landscape. Additionally, the partnership will leverage FAT Brands’ manufacturing facility, which produces cookie dough for Great American Cookies.

“Chuck E. Cheese is the ultimate family entertainment brand, which perfectly fits with Great American Cookies’ brand DNA,” said Thayer Wiederhorn, COO of FAT Brands. “Through our newly forged partnership with VDC, Great American Cookies will nearly double its reach by year’s end, while also delivering on one of FAT Brands’ strategic pillars—increasing the output of our manufacturing facility. We look forward to building off this initial momentum and further expanding our virtual presence in the years to come.”

“We are delighted to add Great American Cookies to our extensive family of virtual brands,” Robbie Earl, the President and Co-Founder of VDC, said. “It’s been an incredible opportunity to integrate a beloved brand with an extensive physical presence into our roster. By leveraging our virtual delivery expertise, we want to elevate Great American Cookies and enhance revenue streams for our partner restaurants, both in-store and via delivery. This is just the beginning of the growth journey we foresee with Great American Cookies."

“Our partners at Chuck E. Cheese have been making some amazing strides the past several years, as they continue to strengthen their value offerings, create amazing new experiences and grow into the leaders in kids’ entertainment. We are so excited to partner with them on this fantastic opportunity to bring Great American Cookies to more of our customers both digitally and potentially in-house.” Adam Robin, the Chief Operating Officer of VDC, said. Future plans for the partnership include making the cookies available for order in Fun Centers nationwide, moving beyond just the delivery facilitation, as well as potential cross-brand menu collaborations.

Great American Cookies presents a tempting array of mouthwatering cookies, promising bites of bliss. Dessert lovers can order individual cookies or packed assortments in quantities of three, six, twelve and twenty-four. The brand will offer five classic cookie flavors, with plans to introduce limited-time offers and seasonal items, such as brownies, in the future. Signature flavors include Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, Red Velvet, Cookies & Cream and Snickerdoodle.

“We are thrilled to partner with Virtual Dining Concepts to introduce the iconic dessert brand, Great American Cookies, to guests nationwide,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment - parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. “It’s always exciting for our team when a collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing great food and experiences for families. When such partnerships are both profitable and seamlessly integrated into our operations, it's truly remarkable.”

Through VDC’s new virtual brand offering, Great American Cookies, is available in select cities across the U.S. via popular third-party delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Simply visit the website or app, select your location and choose from the delicious menu options available. For more information on how to become a Great American Cookies partner, please visit joinvdc.com/brands/great-american-cookies/.

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies:

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh-baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About Virtual Dining Concepts:

Virtual Dining Concepts is the creator of virtual restaurant brands poised to expand the revenue of independent kitchens. The delivery-only infrastructure, exclusive online platform (with third-party delivery interface), and marketing strategy services guide existing restaurant operators from set-up to inception. Virtual Dining Concepts offers celebrity and non-celebrity-backed brands with menus deriving from diverse cuisines. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit www.joinvdc.com.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.:

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

