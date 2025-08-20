Kiplinger Taps Adstra Services to Drive New Customer Acquisition

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra Services, a leader in data and customer acquisition services, today announced that they have been chosen as the new acquisition partner for all of Kiplinger’s Newsletter titles.

Adstra Services will provide mail planning services, strategic planning, and will bring on new subscribers utilizing first-party data and optimizing third-party sources. These services will be applied across four newsletters: Kiplinger Investing for Income, Kiplinger Retirement Report, The Kiplinger Tax Letter, and The Kiplinger Letter.

“Kiplinger has built a sterling reputation in the financial publishing space, and we’re excited to work with them to drive subscriber growth and grow our industry-leading publishing services,” said Britt Vatne, President, Account Management, Adstra Services. “We’ve enjoyed a successful relationship with Kiplinger’s parent company Future, and we’re eager to continue to showcase how well Adstra can perform when it comes to finding new customers that have long-term value.”

Kiplinger is part of Future, the global leader in specialist media. Adstra won the Kiplinger account following its successful work with other Future brands, The Week and The Week Jr. as well as a trial period in which two Adstra direct mail plans for Kiplinger newsletters exceeded performance expectations, successfully acquiring new subscribers.

Adstra Services helps its partners master each stage of the customer lifecycle while navigating the complexities of subscription-based business models. Through thoughtful and strategic campaign design, Adstra’s partner brands can execute more seamlessly across acquisition, retention, and lifetime value to move up the performance maturity curve with clarity and control.

About Adstra Services

Adstra is the modern data and identity partner for performance-driven marketers. We help brands unify their audience strategy with a persistent, privacy-compliant view of the customer—enabling smarter acquisition, retention, and lifetime value.

From tagging anonymous site visitors to guiding performance strategy across digital and offline channels, Adstra Services makes direct marketing measurable and effortlessly omnichannel. Whether you're early in your performance maturity curve or scaling advanced programs, Adstra delivers the connectivity, data, and intelligence to turn insight into higher performance outcomes.

Media Contact

