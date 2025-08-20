Global Virus Network Launches First-Ever “Global Guardians” Youth Camp to Prepare the Next Generation of Virus Hunters

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), in partnership with the University of South Florida (USF) Youth Experiences and Hillsborough County Public Schools STEM Department, recently concluded its inaugural “Global Guardians: Youth for Pandemic Preparedness” summer camp, an immersive, hands-on experience that brought together some of Tampa’s brightest high school students with internationally renowned virologists, public health experts, and scientists.

“This camp shows our students that science is a living, evolving field with real-world impact,” said Catherine White, EdD, supervisor of K–12 STEM in the Academic Services Division of Hillsborough County Public Schools. “By giving them access to leading scientists, advanced laboratories, and hands-on investigations, we’re not just teaching content, we’re igniting curiosity and empowering them to see themselves as the problem-solvers and innovators our future will depend on.”

Held July 23–25, 2025, the three-day program welcomed 14 high school students in grades 9–12 to explore the science of pandemics through a series of interactive sessions, laboratory and hospital tours, demonstrations, and collaborative group activities. Participants examined topics such as virus transmission, outbreak detection, media misinformation, and career paths in virology, guided by experts from the GVN, USF, Tampa General Hospital, and various units of the Florida Department of Health.

“It was inspiring to see such curiosity and focus from these students,” said Robert C. Gallo, MD, international scientific director and co-founder of the GVN. “This generation will inherit the responsibility of pandemic prevention. We must prepare them early, honestly, and with scientific integrity.” Dr. Gallo, who is most widely known for his co-discovery of HIV as the cause of AIDS, is also the James P. Cullison Professor of Medicine, director of the Institute of Translational Virology and Innovation at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and director of the Microbial Oncology Program at Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute.

Hosted in partnership with USF at GVN’s international headquarters, the program emphasized both education and empowerment. Students engaged directly with virus hunters, epidemiologists, and lab scientists, participated in simulated outbreak investigations, and practiced putting on complete personal protective equipment in a mock BSL-3 lab.

“I am so grateful to the Global Virus Network for giving this talented group of students an opportunity to imagine their futures as the next generation of science explorers and learners,” said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine. “I expect that this experience will put some of these students on a path to become leaders in public health and virology. Kudos to the Hillsborough County Public Schools STEM Department, our USF Youth Experiences team, and USF Health faculty, including GVN’s Dr. Bob Gallo, for making time to prepare our future ‘global guardians.’“ Dr. Lockwood is also executive vice president and chief academic officer at Tampa General Hospital.

Highlights of the camp included:

A live discussion with Dr. Gallo, who shared insights from his early experiences as a young scientist, reflections on novel virus discoveries, and addressed the impact of scientific misinformation. He encouraged students to “follow your passion and pursue truth.”

An immersive tour of Tampa General’s CareComm, a state-of-the-art command center for patient safety and hospital efficiency.

Hands-on demonstrations of viral transmission, diagnostic testing, and vector surveillance, led by experts in virology, entomology, and public health.

Sessions on media literacy and misinformation, challenging students to think critically in the age of digital noise.

A closing ceremony where each student received a certificate of completion recognizing their participation in the inaugural Global Guardians program.



Students described the program as “life-changing,” “eye-opening,” and “the most engaging experience I’ve ever had in science.” One participant reflected, “I really loved all of the tours and the lectures. Everything felt very nicely organized, and it was extremely fun,” referring to the mix of hospital tours, advanced lab visits, and hands-on experiments. Another student shared, “I liked when we had the disease detectives lesson,” recalling the simulated outbreak investigation that encouraged teamwork, problem-solving, and data analysis.

For some, the camp solidified career ambitions. “The camp has strengthened my interest in pursuing a career in the medical field,” said one student, while another added, “It changed my opinion about medical school; now I’m interested in going.” Even those still deciding felt a renewed sense of direction, with one participant noting, “Nothing has changed, but it has definitely pushed me more toward the education I want.”

The program’s hands-on approach resonated deeply with the students, who investigated real-world public health data, dissected misinformation, and practiced outbreak modeling using mapping tools and case data. They also toured advanced research labs, including USF’s Center for Global Health and Inter-Disciplinary Research, the Florida Department of Health Bureau of Public Health Laboratories, and the Hillsborough County Health Department.

“One of the reasons we founded the Global Virus Network was to address the shrinking pipeline of students entering the field of virology,” added Dr. Gallo. “Programs like this are essential to spark early interest and build the next generation of scientists who can help the world prepare for future pandemics.”

Building on the success of the pilot, GVN plans to expand the Global Guardians initiative to include students from across the state of Florida next year and internationally the year after, broadening access to virology education and inspiring a more diverse pipeline of future scientists and public health professionals. Similar to other comparative, merit-based programs, GVN intends to provide scholarships to participants for competitive applications.

For more information on GVN’s education programs and the Global Guardians initiative, visit here.

About the Global Virus Network (GVN)

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 80+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally. GVN advances knowledge of viruses through (i) data-driven research and solutions, (ii) fostering the next generation of virology leaders, and (iii) enhancing global resources for readiness and response to emerging viral threats. GVN provides the essential expertise required to discover and diagnose viruses that threaten public health, understand how such viruses spread illnesses, and facilitate the development of diagnostics, therapies, and treatments to combat them. GVN coordinates and collaborates with local, national, and international scientific institutions and government agencies to provide real-time virus informatics, surveillance, and response resources and strategies. GVN's pandemic preparedness mission is achieved by focusing on Education & Training, Qualitative & Quantitative Research, and Global Health Strategies & Solutions. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org.

Media Contact:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org