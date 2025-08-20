Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Matthew Hibler as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending in Denver

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced the appointment of Matthew Hibler as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending in Denver, strengthening its Colorado presence with the experienced leadership needed to best serve homebuyers.

Hibler brings 23 years of mortgage industry experience to his new role. Most recently, he co-founded and served as Managing Director of Artisan Home Loans, a lending company he helped lead for five years. Prior to that, Hibler spent 12 years as a Branch Manager at Cherry Creek Mortgage, where he established a reputation for his deep industry knowledge and client service. His professional achievements include recognition by Scotsman Guide as a top originator nationally, repeated President’s Club honors, and serving on multiple company advisory boards.

“I've kept my eye on Guaranteed Rate Affinity for many years because of its innovative approach to mortgage lending,” said Hibler. “Their technology makes my work more efficient, allowing me to spend more time building stronger relationships with clients, real estate professionals, and the community. Joining a company that combines advanced tools with a people-first culture is the right move to grow my business in extraordinary ways.”

“Matthew has built an outstanding reputation in Colorado through his experience and dedication to clients,” said Scott Throneberry, EVP of National Sales at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “His leadership and relationships in the market will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence and deliver the best lending experience for homebuyers.”

In his new role, The Matthew Hibler Team will focus on origination while deepening relationships with partners and the community across Colorado.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Availability of reverse mortgage products varies by state and may not be offered in all areas. Contact a Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officer for details on current state availability.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

