Fullmark Energy Announces Commercial Operations at 20MW Ortega Energy Storage Project

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullmark Energy, a leading independent power producer (IPP) focused exclusively on energy storage, today announced the commercial operations date (COD) of its 20MW/40MWh Ortega energy storage project in Lake Elsinore, California. The milestone marks the third project to achieve operations within Fullmark Energy's Redwood Projects portfolio, a strategic collection of energy storage facilities across Southern California.

The Ortega project exemplifies Fullmark Energy's problem-solving approach to energy storage development. The project team successfully navigated multiple complex challenges, including developing an intricate interconnection design that satisfied landowner requirements and implementing a sensitive wetland conservation approach that met California Department of Fish & Wildlife standards. Beyond meeting regulatory demands, the project delivered additional community value through water line upgrades for neighboring businesses and transformed a previously neglected site with thoughtful landscaping.

"The successful completion of Ortega represents more than just another project coming online—it demonstrates our team's ability to solve the complex challenges that are inherent in energy storage development," said Chris McKissack, Chief Executive Officer of Fullmark Energy. "Each project in our Redwood portfolio has taught us valuable lessons that make us better developers and operators. Ortega specifically showcased how thoughtful development can address environmental concerns while delivering meaningful benefits to the local community."

The Ortega project joins two other operational facilities in Fullmark Energy's Redwood Projects portfolio. The 20MW/80MWh Johanna ESS project in Santa Ana, CA achieved commercial operations in 2021, marking one of the early utility-scale battery storage deployments in California. More recently, the 20MW/40MWh Desert-Carris project in Palm Springs, CA reached COD earlier this year. The portfolio's fourth project, the 65MW/130MWh San Jacinto facility in Banning, is nearing completion.

Together, the Redwood Projects represent 125MW of energy storage capacity strategically distributed across Southern California, reducing single points of failure while strengthening revenue profiles through diversified offtake agreements. This portfolio approach enabled Fullmark Energy to secure consolidated financing, optimizing capital efficiency and creating greater overall value for investors and stakeholders.

Fullmark Energy's commitment to collaborative partnerships has been essential to the Redwood Projects' success. "We've had the pleasure of working with Fullmark Energy for the past year, providing erosion control and stormwater pollution prevention plan services across multiple large-scale renewable energy projects," said Robert Rineer, PE, Director of Operations and Principal Engineer at Active Engineering Services. "Their entire team—from accounting to project management—has been exceptional. They've made the collaboration seamless, integrating us smoothly into their workflow. We truly value the partnership and look forward to continuing our work together on future projects."

The Ortega project will participate in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market, providing critical grid services including energy arbitrage, frequency regulation, and resource adequacy. As California continues to integrate higher levels of renewable energy, storage projects like Ortega play an essential role in maintaining grid reliability and accelerating the state's clean energy transition.

Fullmark Energy's operational approach emphasizes long-term asset management and performance optimization through its proprietary Medea dispatch platform, which has been successfully deployed across the company's operating projects. This technology enables minute-by-minute optimization while ensuring safe and reliable operations.

With the Ortega project now operational, Fullmark Energy continues to advance its robust 4GW development pipeline across multiple U.S. markets, including additional projects in California, Texas, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

About Fullmark Energy

Fullmark Energy is unlocking the potential of energy storage to accelerate renewables, enhance grid reliability, and benefit communities, financial investors, stakeholders, and partners. Founded in 2018, Fullmark Energy develops, builds, owns, and operates energy storage projects across the U.S. The company's holistic asset development and ownership model prioritizes mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with partners and stakeholders to move projects from concept to operations. Fullmark Energy is securely backed by a fund managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, an infrastructure asset manager with $13 billion equity under management. With a four-gigawatt pipeline and a mix of projects operating and under construction, we are making the promise of energy storage a reality. Learn more about Fullmark Energy's unique approach to energy storage at www.fullmarkenergy.com.

