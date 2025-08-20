Crunchafi, Now NASBA Certified, Launches First CPE-Eligible Webinar

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announces it is now a NASBA certified sponsor of continuing professional education (CPE). This designation recognizes Crunchafi as an approved provider on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, ensuring its educational offerings meet the nationally recognized standards for CPE.

To mark this milestone, Crunchafi is launching its first CPE-eligible webinar: “Sale-Leasebacks, Incentives, Acquisitions and Everything in Between: Real-World Lease Accounting Pitfalls—Solved.” The live 60-minute session will be held virtually on August 26 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Designed for CPAs, controllers and accounting professionals, the session will address challenging lease scenarios from sale-leasebacks and lease incentives to the accounting implications of acquired leases in business combinations. Through real-world examples and expert guidance from Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, accounting and support at Crunchafi, attendees will gain practical strategies to avoid common pitfalls and streamline the accounting process.

“Lease accounting is no longer just about scheduled payments and journal entries. With today’s structures and deal terms, professionals need to stay alert for scenarios that can impact their financial statements and their next audit. This webinar delivers exactly that insight,” states Vento.

Eligible participants in this webinar will have the opportunity to earn CPE credit in accordance with NASBA requirements.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting—helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

