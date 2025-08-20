Aiden Ranks No. 401 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, recently announced that Aiden is No. 401 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“We’re honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row, but this recognition really belongs to our customers and our team,” says Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden. “Our customers trust us to take on the hardest, most time-consuming parts of Windows endpoint management so their teams can focus on higher-value work. Our growth reflects a shared commitment to doing things smarter, faster, and more securely—and we’re just getting started.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Aiden delivers intelligent, automated endpoint management for organizations, especially those with complex Microsoft Windows enterprise environments. By simplifying software deployment, patching, and compliance at scale, Aiden empowers IT teams to stay ahead of cyber threats and operational risks. This ensures customers maintain a resilient, secure digital environment, and frees them to focus on their core mission with confidence.

