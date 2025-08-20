Stirista Earns Eighth Consecutive Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine, the hub for entrepreneurs and executives building what’s next, has ranked Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, No. 2971 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This is Stirista’s eighth straight year on the list, underscoring growth in San Antonio, Texas, and across the Advertising and Marketing category.

The Inc. 5000 highlights what independent, entrepreneurial businesses can achieve. Stirista continues to post strong year-over-year growth, driven by solution innovation, AI, and a focused acquisition strategy. Over the past year, that included Magnetik, known for digital-first strategic marketing acumen, and Andrews Wharton, recognized for personalized, data-driven strategies. Together, these additions strengthen Stirista’s ability to deliver solutions that work in a complex, evolving market.

"As the industry keeps shifting and evolving, our focus is on adapting and building solutions that stand the test of time,"said Ajay Gupta, CEO of Stirista. "This recognition reflects the trust in our vision and the drive of our team to keep pushing forward.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.







