From $0.050 to $0.055: Lyno AI’s Early Bird Phase Signals Momentum in AI-Powered DeFi Infrastructure





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI’s Early Bird presale phase is generating strong interest within the decentralized finance (DeFi) community. Tokens are currently available at $0.050, offering early participants an opportunity to engage with the project at this stage. The presale reflects growing activity in AI-driven financial solutions, highlighting the expanding adoption of innovative DeFi infrastructure.



The Secret Behind the Early Bird Phase Which Warrants Attention



The Early Bird phase is one of those opportunities, which a backer will not want to miss. At present each token costs 0.050, the next level is 0.055. The investors must move swiftly and snap off this deal lest the price sky rockets.



The Lyno AI Giveaway Incentive In understanding



Participants of the Lyno AI presale get an opportunity to win 100K tokens in Lyno AI Giveaway. Customers who spend above $100 on tokens can have a chance to win in the lottery out of which 10 of them will win 10K tokens. This encouragement makes early participation more attractive.



Contribution that Lyno AI will make to DeFi







Lyno AI improves the pain points of arbitrary arbitrage in DeFi with its AI-driven protocol. It operates on more than 15 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchains, and allows cross-chain transactions to automate. The platform is reputable and reliable as it is audited by Cyberscope .



The Major Inclinations of Lyno AI Pushing Potential



The technology of Lyno AI is efficiency- and security-based. Its design allows analyzing the market and executing transactions in real-time. The main points are:

Extended security multi-signature wallets.

Slippage tools to reduce risk of transaction.

Zero Knowledge to block front-running.



Investor Urgency and PresaleProgress



The Early Bird level has retailed 296,040 tokens out of the 16 million tokens of the allocation. At the price rising to $0.055, the time frame to purchase the tokens at the present rate is going to rapidly run out. It is an early stage which presents a strategic opportunity to early investors.



Conclusion: Take the opportunity with Lyno AI



The Early Bird phase at Lyno AI is one of the keystone moments of AI-powered DeFi infrastructure. Investors ought to move fast and buy tokens at the rate of $0.050 because the price will grow to $0.055. The innovative solutions proposed by lyno Ai have already been audited by Cyberscope, a company with a great deal of experience in decentralized finance, which makes Lyno AI an industry leader.



For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway



Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7028277e-6d68-41b6-8e03-bd821799472e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f61f9b82-2b52-42a7-a4c2-51da7009902e