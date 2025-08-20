American Kidney Fund Launches Podcast, 'The Kidney Collective'

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever podcast, "The Kidney Collective™." Introduced as a seven-episode, limited series, The Kidney Collective gives an intimate voice to the many facets of living with kidney disease.

Each episode, featuring a conversation with a member of the kidney community, is dedicated to a topic such as slowing kidney disease, crashing into dialysis, navigating mental health challenges, pushing for an accurate diagnosis, genetic testing, home dialysis and being a living donor. Each guest shares their unique experience and what they wish they knew at the start of their kidney disease journeys. Through these casual, informative and personal conversations, The Kidney Collective provides a space in which listeners can learn from and relate to others going through the experience of living with kidney disease or kidney failure.

"We are honored to bring these compelling, heartfelt stories to the forefront through our new podcast," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. "We hope these 'real talk' conversations will provide insights and inspiration to listeners and reassure them — whether they are living with kidney disease or are at risk, or whether they are a loved one, caregiver or a member of the care team — that even in the toughest moments, there's hope ahead."

The introductory series of The Kidney Collective is co-hosted by Tamara Ruggiero, AKF vice president and chief communications and marketing officer, and Michael Spigler, AKF vice president of patient support and education.

The first episode of The Kidney Collective is now available, with subsequent episodes published every other week. The podcast will be available as an audio or video podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and AKF's YouTube channel. Educational resources discussed in each episode will be included in the episode show notes as well as on The Kidney Collective website.

To find out more about The Kidney Collective, including host and guest bios, episode descriptions and more, visit KidneyFund.org/podcast.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.