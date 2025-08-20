PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025. While year-over-year revenue and earnings declined due to lower oil prices, the Company continued to generate solid cash flow, advance its Permian Basin development, and return capital to shareholders.

Key Highlights

Q2 2025 Revenue: $42.0 million vs. $64.8 million in Q2 2024

Q2 Net Income: $3.2 million vs. $19.7 million

Q2 Diluted EPS: $1.33 vs. $7.77

First Half 2025 Revenue: $92.0 million vs. $107.8 million in 2024

First Half Net Income: $12.4 million vs. $31.1 million

First Half Discretionary Cash Flow: $56.9 million vs. $64.1 million

Share Repurchases: 53,000 shares in 2025, totaling $12.1 million; $113.5 million since program inception. The Company plans to continue repurchases through the remainder of the year.

Liquidity: $2.4 million cash at quarter-end; $115 million fully available under credit facility.

Shareholder Alignment

In the second quarter of 2025, Chairman, Charles E. Drimal, Jr., entered into voting rights agreements with outside shareholders covering 155,926 shares of common stock. As a result, affiliated shareholders now collectively control over 80% of the Company’s voting power on a fully diluted basis. This consolidation of voting rights underscores continued confidence in PrimeEnergy’s long-term strategy and provides enhanced stability in corporate governance.

“While oil volumes were modestly lower year-over-year, we delivered strong growth in natural gas and NGL production. This shift underscores the strength of our diversified production base and supports greater balance in our revenue streams,” said Charles E. Drimal, Jr., Chairman of PrimeEnergy. “Despite softer commodity prices, our diversified production mix and disciplined capital program continue to support growth and shareholder returns,” said Charles E. Drimal, Jr., Chairman, of PrimeEnergy. “We remain confident in our ability to execute our development program and create long-term value.”

About PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PNRG.

For investor inquiries, contact: Connie Ng – (713) 735-0000 ext. 6416

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.