Sustainability & Nutrition Drives Pea Protein Market Expansion | Europe Leads Global Market Growth

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the pea protein market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, growing at a robust CAGR of 12.0%. This highlights the expanding pea protein market size and its strong growth trajectory.

Why Pea Protein is Gaining Popularity

Pea protein stands out for its high-quality amino acid profile, especially lysine, which is often limited in other plant-based proteins. Free from soy and dairy allergens, it caters to a broad consumer base with dietary restrictions.

Beyond nutrition, its sustainability edge is hard to ignore. Compared to animal-based proteins, pea protein requires fewer resources and emits lower greenhouse gases, making it an eco-conscious choice.

For manufacturers, pea protein offers versatility—it blends seamlessly into plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, snacks, supplements, and beverages without sacrificing taste or texture.

Key Market Drivers

Rising health awareness : Post-pandemic consumers are prioritizing wellness, fueling demand for vegan and plant-based foods.

: Post-pandemic consumers are prioritizing wellness, fueling demand for vegan and plant-based foods. Nutritional edge : Rich in iron and protein, pea protein supports muscle growth, weight management, and heart health.

: Rich in iron and protein, pea protein supports muscle growth, weight management, and heart health. Functional benefits : Studies suggest pea protein can lower cholesterol and blood pressure without kidney strain.

: Studies suggest pea protein can lower cholesterol and blood pressure without kidney strain. Food innovation: Its neutral flavor and smooth texture make it ideal for shakes, smoothies, bakery goods, and more.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads the Way

Europe accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The region’s strong economic stability, rising health awareness, and growing demand for clean-label, plant-based foods have accelerated adoption.

Manufacturers in Europe are actively integrating pea protein into diverse product portfolios, aligning with consumer preferences for healthier and sustainable food solutions.

Request Specialized Data - Stay ahead with key data on market size, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Type : Pea protein isolates dominate the market due to their neutral taste, smooth texture, and allergen-free profile.

: Pea protein isolates dominate the market due to their neutral taste, smooth texture, and allergen-free profile. By Application: Bakery products are forecasted to grow fastest, as pea protein enhances dough elasticity, moisture retention, and overall quality.

Competitive Landscape

The pea protein industry is highly competitive, with pea protein companies expanding through strategic partnerships and innovations. Leading players include:

Roquette Frères (France)

ADM (US)

Ingredion (US)

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US)

Puris (US)

Emsland Group (Germany)

Yantai Shuangta Foods Co., Ltd. (China)

These players are strengthening their presence across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to tap into the growing plant-based protein wave.

The pea protein industry is more than a trend—it’s becoming a cornerstone of the global plant-based movement. With rising consumer demand for clean-label, allergen-free, and sustainable protein alternatives, the market is set to witness significant innovation and expansion over the next five years.

Schedule a Call with Analyst – Dive deeper into market segmentation and find answers to your specific business questions.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Which region is projected to account for the largest share of the pea protein market?

What is the demand for pea protein?

Which are the major key players in the pea protein market?

What are the factors driving the pea protein market?

Which segment by source accounted for the largest pea protein market share?

What are the benefits of pea protein?

Why is the pea protein market growing?

Explore Adjacent Markets