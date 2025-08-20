InvetsorBrandNetwork’s (“IBN”) NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) named as official newswire for FinovateAwards 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will once again serve as the official newswire of the FinovateFall Conference. Produced by Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products, and academic research services agency, FinovateFall will be held in an in-person format on September 8-10 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York.

FinovateAwards celebrates the fintech industry’s best and brightest across a staggering 30 award categories, with finalists leading banks, fintech firms, accelerators, innovators, and senior executives. These awards recognize innovation in developing products and solutions that can transform the broader financial ecosystem. Participants and attendees will have plenty of opportunities to network directly with high-powered executives and forge lasting relationships with industry veterans.

In its capacity as the official newswire for the event, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication, and multi-brand social media distribution to generate greater interest across target markets. Other brand management strategies will include content curation to raise visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the general public.

IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, startup founders, exhibitors, and the overall event through an array of extensive digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities, and communications strategy. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to a network of 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers.

Greg Palmer , VP and Host of Finovate, said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with IBN and NetworkNewsWire. As leaders in the corporate communications space, their depth of knowledge of social media strategies, expansive outreach, and first-rate execution make them a perfect partner for our events and stakeholders. We welcome everyone to attend FinovateFall this September in New York, and I look forward to all of the innovations, conversations, and excitement on tap!”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, added, “FinovateAwards is the premier awards event of the global fintech ecosystem. Co-located with the FinovateFall event, attendees and participants will have the opportunity to leverage unique educational resources, strategic networking, and build wider market recognition. We, at IBN, are excited to continue our partnership with Finovate who have for over fifteen years helped accelerate deal discovery in the financial space. We shall work alongside their passionate team to heighten the visibility of the participants, participating companies, and the event itself, especially among a targeted base of online readers and investors.”

