Dealer Alchemist Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

LONE TREE, Colo., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist, an industry leader in automotive digital marketing solutions, today announced its recognition on the annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1302 with an impressive 337% three-year growth rate. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been honored among the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, following previous rankings at No. 754 (2024), No. 1055 (2023), and No. 761 (2022).

Dealer Alchemist has grown into a powerhouse digital solutions provider, leveraging integrated strategies that elevate lead quality, reduce marketing costs, and consistently deliver 50% better conversion rates than industry averages. Through prescriptive website and advertising solutions tailored to each dealership, the company empowers partners to achieve measurable growth and profitability.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is more than a recognition; it’s a reflection of who we are,” said Shean Kirin, Founder and CEO of Dealer Alchemist. “At Dealer Alchemist, we’re driven, smart, hungry, and above all, caring. We show up every day to accelerate winning for our clients, fueled by innovation and a relentless focus on outcomes. This achievement honors our team’s dedication to transforming automotive advertising, and we’re just getting started.”

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, representing a unique look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses across the U.S. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Patagonia, and Under Armour.

Dealer Alchemist’s repeat recognition on the Inc. 5000 underscores its consistent growth, innovative approach to automotive advertising, and unwavering commitment to delivering measurable results for dealership partners nationwide.

For the full list, company profiles, and searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Dealer Alchemist

Dealer Alchemist’s mission is to innovate advertising in automotive. With over ten years in operation, we have built an industry-leading team with laser-focused retail experience to help our partners sell and service vehicles more profitably by eliminating marketing waste. Our core values guide us: we are committed, courageous, and accountable, always going above and beyond for our clients and partners. We pride ourselves on being focused, resourceful, and outcome-driven, striving to innovate while genuinely caring for those we work with. Our journey is about creating positive forces in the industry and achieving outstanding results with integrity and humility.

Contact:

Melissa Maxey, Public Relations

melissa.maxey@dealeralchemist.com