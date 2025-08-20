24/7 Market News: VENU to Launch Blockchain-Powered Digital Platform to Transform Live Music Engagement

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that VENU (NYSE American: VENU), a trailblazer in premium hospitality and live entertainment, will launch a digital, blockchain-powered platform in early 2026, designed to expand its entertainment ecosystem far beyond the stage and into the hands, homes, and dashboards of music fans everywhere.

The platform will introduce tokenized digital memberships, fan rewards, and soft ticketing services, marking VENU’s entry into the fast-emerging world of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The technology will leverage blockchain infrastructure to deliver secure, flexible, and immersive experiences, redefining how fans access, own, and interact with live music and events.

“VENU intends to own the narrative around digital engagement with fans, dramatically improving live-streamed entertainment while unlocking totally new experiences for fan ownership,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU.

The announcement comes as VENU aggressively scales its physical venue footprint. Roth confirmed the Company’s near-term and long-term vision, “With the opening of three new amphitheaters in 2026 and a target of 25 amphitheaters and 15 indoor entertainment complexes by 2030, we will own over 350,000 seats, which should equate to over 20 million annual tickets sold with over $2 billion in gross ticket sales volume.”

That level of ticketing volume positions VENU as one of the largest players in U.S. live entertainment, behind only the publicly traded national operator known for its massive touring footprint, and a leading secondary market platform that just refiled its IPO prospectus last week at a rumored $16.5 billion valuation, a move puts live entertainment squarely back in Wall Street’s spotlight.

Roth emphasized that VENU’s blockchain initiative is not simply a tech bolt-on but a core part of its forward strategy.

“One of the most exciting opportunities in financial technology is ‘real world asset’ tokenization – the opportunity to use a technology wrapper to bring tangible goods or services to the blockchain, supercharging their utility. The first use-case to achieve product-market fit were dollar-backed stablecoins; today, there are more than $250 billion in circulation. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said on CNBC this month that ‘tokenization is an innovation,’ and we agree. The next step could be the tokenization of new types of assets, and at VENU we see an opportunity to potentially tokenize our seats, our soft ticketing platform, and our overall fan experiences.”

By combining blockchain with its growing network of physical venues, VENU is positioning itself as a disruptive force in both the live entertainment and digital media industries.

“A blockchain-powered soft ticket experience should significantly increase overall ticket sales while inviting a much larger audience to enjoy unique and invaluable live experiences within the VENU ecosystem,” Roth added. “As our VENU network grows, a digital engagement layer can unify benefits across our properties, reduce friction in soft ticketing and rewards, and create a direct channel to our superfans and partners. I believe this will catapult VENU into becoming a global distributor of live music.”

With growing institutional interest, including a recent disclosure from Vanguard Group showing a new 861,911-share position, and a digital strategy aligned with future-forward trends, VENU is quickly becoming one of the most exciting public stories in the intersection of entertainment, real estate, and blockchain innovation.

VENU plans to provide further updates as discussions progress and definitive agreements are reached.

Please click here to read Cenorium’s full Venu analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

For the full 24/7 Market News VENU report and in-depth insights, visit: Read 24/7 Market News VENU Report/

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/venu-disclosure/ for additional 247marketnews.com VENU disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.