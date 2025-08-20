ProSearch Achieves Relativity aiR for Review Competency, Reinforcing AI-Powered Document Review Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces it has earned the Relativity aiR for Review solution competency. This recognition highlights ProSearch’s advanced expertise in deploying Relativity’s generative AI-powered document review tools to drive discovery efficiencies and deliver consistent, high-quality results for its clients.

Partners with the aiR for Review solution competency demonstrate expertise in leveraging the power of aiR for Review to deliver more efficient, more consistent, and higher-quality document review for their clients and are actively leaning into the generative AI experience that RelativityOne offers to elevate their customer experiences and outcomes.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our hands-on expertise with Relativity aiR for Review,” says Julia Hasenzahl, CEO of ProSearch. “Integrating Relativity’s latest generative AI capabilities allows our team to streamline review workflows. Achieving this competency reinforces our commitment to innovation and to partnering with clients as they navigate today’s complex data challenges.”

Law firm and corporate clients trust ProSearch for both its RelativityOne expertise and essential review services. As legal teams increasingly rely on AI to manage expansive and complex datasets, ProSearch’s investment in aiR for Review underscores its mission to empower organizations with scalable, cutting-edge solutions in every matter. With this competency, ProSearch continues to set the standard for best-in-class AI adoption throughout the eDiscovery process.

ProSearch previously earned the Relativity Data Migration solution competency, further augmenting the depth of its technical and client-facing expertise. Relativity announced in January that by 2028, all new matters and workspaces will be hosted in RelativityOne, with some limited customer and geographic exceptions. Existing matters and workspaces will continue to be supported in Relativity Server. Learn more about the policy and access RelativityOne resources here.

Relativity partners that have achieved the Data Migration solution competency have demonstrated their knowledge of best practices for migrating data into RelativityOne and have proven customer satisfaction with data migration work. Partners with this competency provide expanded or enhanced offerings of value for data migrations, including but not limited to customized workflows or applications. ProSearch leads the industry in experience, having completed over 1,500 successful RelativityOne migrations, moving 1.5 billion documents and more than 1 petabyte of data.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

