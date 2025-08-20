Metrc Launches Direct-to-Consumer Product Recall Feature via Metrc Retail ID™ in California

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries, announced a groundbreaking enhancement to its Metrc Retail ID™ solution, enabling direct-to-consumer product recall notifications in the state of California. Launched in partnership with the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) , this functionality marks a major step forward in public safety and supply chain transparency in the regulated cannabis market.

“By pairing recall notifications with Retail ID™, California is making it easier than ever for consumers to get instant, verified information about the safety, testing and legitimacy of their products,” stated Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott. “This is more than a public health safeguard; it’s about setting a new standard for transparency that others can follow. Businesses embracing this technology are advancing consumer safety, building trust, and demonstrating the forward-thinking values that have long defined California’s leadership in this space.”

Retail ID™, which launched in the California market in November 2024, is a QR code-based solution designed to improve supply chain visibility, bolster compliance, simplify inventory processes, and increase consumer engagement. Since its launch, adoption has steadily grown among brands, distributors, and retailers, such as Embarc and Nabis , statewide. Approximately 20% of California’s weekly product volume is now identified with a Retail ID™ QR code.

With this latest enhancement, consumers can now instantly determine whether a cannabis product has been recalled by scanning the Metrc Retail ID™ QR code on the package with a smartphone. In addition to confirming that a product is produced in the regulated market and lab tested (capabilities already available), users now gain real-time access to recall notifications, delivering a new benchmark for public safety and transparency in the legal cannabis industry.

“Our new functionality brings cannabis safety to the next level,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. “By providing consumers with immediate access to recall notifications, lab results, and product information, we're giving them the tools they need to make informed decisions – while helping licensees maintain trust and compliance.”

In addition to the recall functionality, Metrc has released further updates enabling a broader set of licensees to adopt and benefit from Metrc Retail ID™. Under California’s testing-in-final-form requirement, brands can now apply Metrc Retail ID™ labels to products and link them to lab results once testing is complete. This allows for seamless adoption across all stages of the supply chain and empowers both brands and retailers to deliver transparent, verified product information directly to consumers.

“Consumers should always feel confident in what they’re purchasing,” said Will Brophy, COO of Nabis, California’s leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform. “That’s why we support brands adopting Retail ID™ QR codes. They help streamline operations, improve product tracking, and – most importantly – give shoppers the transparency they expect and deserve.”

With these updates, Metrc continues to advance its efforts to support a safe, legal, and well-regulated cannabis market through innovation and collaboration. For more information about Metrc Retail ID™, visit www.metrc.com/retailid .

About Metrc

Metrc is a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries. In the U.S. cannabis sector, the company’s solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 29 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

