SANS Institute Launches Cloud Security Exchange 2025 to Equip Teams with Real-World Defenses for AI-Driven Threats

Bethesda, MD, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complexity is now the most cited challenge in cloud security, according to the latest SANS research, with 63.1% of practitioners pointing to it as their top concern. As organizations adopt generative AI and expand multi-cloud operations, traditional tools and isolated strategies no longer keep pace. To meet this urgent demand, the SANS Institute announced the topics for the annual Cloud Security Exchange 2025, a free global event taking place virtually on August 21, 2025. This year's program features leading experts from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft, and SANS Institute, delivering practical frameworks and real-world solutions for securing cloud-native infrastructure in the AI era.

“Cloud Security Exchange is unlike any other event. It is the only place where leaders from AWS, Google, and Microsoft come together to speak directly to the cloud security challenges we all face,” said Frank Kim, SANS Fellow and Cloud Security Exchange host. “This event and the robust Cloud Security Insights eBook offer timely, operational guidance designed to help organizations defend AI-driven systems and modernize cloud defenses.”

This complimentary event will include the launch of the Cloud Security Insights eBook, co-authored by experts from each participating organization. Through technical sessions, expert panels, and live Q&A, attendees will receive operational guidance on modern identity strategies, automated defenses, and scalable cloud architecture designed to counter the most pressing threats.

"This is a great event where Microsoft security subject matter experts can speak directly to the practitioner audience about how we are defending real-world AI services, identity systems, and multicloud integrations," said Kozeta Garret, General Manager EAG Security at Microsoft. "If you are looking for actionable security patterns, not just vision, this is where you will find them."

This event provides an opportunity to explore how organizations can deliver business value, and improve security outcomes with AI based on AWS experience securing all layers of the generative AI stack,” said Dr. Paul Vixie, Vice President and Deputy CISO at AWS. We’ll talk about how customers can balance AI automation with human oversight, use automated reasoning, and strengthen security posture in the cloud through two perspectives: AI for security, and security for AI.”

“Cloud security challenges often come down to repeating the same mistakes,” said Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor at Google Cloud’s Office of the CISO. “I’ll walk through common missteps like outdated IAM models and underused cloud-native tools and offer practical strategies teams can use to avoid falling into the same traps. This is about helping practitioners evolve their approach and build a stronger, more future-ready security foundation.”

Security teams attending this event will leave with concrete techniques they can apply right away and have it backed by what’s working inside their own operations.

CSE 2025 attendees will gain battle-tested strategies from the engineers shaping global cloud security, dive into real-world case studies that cut through theory, and engage live with experts solving today’s toughest cloud defense problems. They will explore actionable frameworks for Zero Trust, modern identity, and AI-aware automation, walk away with the exclusive Cloud Security Insights eBook, and earn CPE credits as they strengthen their operational edge.

The event is free and open to professionals worldwide. Registration is now available at https://www.sans.org/webcasts/sans-2025-cloud-security-exchange/. The live event will begin at 10:30 AM EDT (14:30 UTC) on August 21.

