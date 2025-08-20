76% of Enterprises Now Multicloud as SANS Survey Reveals Visibility and Identity Control as Top Gaps

Bethesda, MD, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With multicloud adoption now the norm and more than three-quarters of organizations operating across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and others, new findings from the 2025 SANS Multicloud Survey show a troubling reality: nearly half of these organizations lack centralized visibility and control across their cloud environments.

On Friday, August 22 at 10:30 AM EDT (14:30 UTC), the SANS Institute will present the survey’s key findings in a live webcast, offering an inside look at how leading security teams are tackling multicloud complexity, identity management, and tooling at scale. The webcast, titled "SANS 2025 Multicloud Survey: Securing Multiple Clouds at Scale," will feature SANS instructors Kenneth G. Hartman and Simon Vernon, who will walk through what the data reveals and where many organizations are falling short.

“Multicloud is no longer a future state, it is the present,” said Kenneth G. Hartman, Certified Instructor at SANS Institute. “This survey exposes the growing gap between adoption and effective security. Without centralized visibility and unified identity controls, most organizations are vulnerable in ways they cannot easily detect.”

Key insights from the survey include the fact that 63 percent cite complexity as their greatest challenge, 95 percent report difficulty managing identities across cloud platforms, and 80 percent have turned to third-party tools to fill gaps left by native services. The webcast will break down these and other findings, while also offering direct comparisons of leading solutions including CNAPP, CWPP, CIEM, and CASB.

“This is not a conceptual discussion,” said Simon Vernon, Certified Instructor at SANS Institute. “We are bringing security leaders peer data, implementation examples, and practical recommendations they can put to use immediately.”

The webcast also includes sessions on policy enforcement, infrastructure-as-code scanning, and strategies for automating cloud-native defense. All participants will receive complimentary access to the full 2025 Multicloud Survey White Paper, with on-demand access and CPE eligibility available.

