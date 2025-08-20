Cell Dissociation Market Size Projected to Attain USD 1,451.89 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell dissociation market size valued at USD 406.36 million in 2024, is projected to reach approximately USD 1,451.89 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.58%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

Widespread application of cell dissociation in diagnostics, study of diseases, isolation of various cell products, etc, due to which the cell dissociation market is progressing.

Key Takeaways

North America led the market share by 38% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

By product, the enzymatic dissociation segment dominated the cell dissociation market in 2024.

By product, the non-enzymatic dissociation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By type, the tissue dissociation segment held a major share of the market in 2024.

By type, the cell detachment segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the studied years.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the cell dissociation market in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Market Overview & Potential

The process in which individual cells are separated from a tissue or cell culture, usually for research or therapeutic applications, is known as cell dissociation. Primarily, they are employed in stem cell research, cancer research, tissue engineering, and drug discovery. Currently, the cell dissociation market is experiencing progression in enzymatic and mechanical methods, as well as the involvement of innovative technologies, such as portable electrical devices. Basic use of cell dissociation in the development of regenerative medicine encompasses cell isolation, manipulation, and then reintroduction into the body.

Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 406.36 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1451.89 Million CAGR (2025 - 2034) 13.58 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product, By Type, By End-use, By Region Top Key Players Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corp., STEMCELL Technologies, Sartorius AG, BD, Miltenyi Biotec, PAN-Biotech, HiMedia Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., S2 Genomics, Inc.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Involved in The Expansion of The Market?

Around the world, the developing utilization of cell-based assays in drug discovery and development, as well as in customized medicine, is leading to an increased demand for robust cell dissociation products. The cell dissociation market is further driven by tremendous applications in the escalating demand for cell-based therapies, especially stem cell and gene therapies. Besides this, advancing research techniques, like automation and integration with omics technologies, are supporting process efficiency and further expansion of the market.

What Are the Trends Associated with the Cell Dissociation Market?

In 2025, the growing emergence of numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in research and development is impacting the overall market growth.

In July 2025, SPT Labtech, a global company in innovative laboratory automation, collaborated with Semarion, a University of Cambridge spin-out company from the Cavendish Laboratory, to advance automated cell-based assay workflows.

In April 2025, EditCo Bio, Inc. and Promega Corporation partnered to empower the era of biologically related cell-based research, such as HiBiT, HaloTag®, and NanoLuc® technologies.

In November 2024, Singleron Biotechnologies, a player in single-cell analysis solutions, made a partnership with TOMY Digital Biology Co., Ltd to enable access to Singleron’s comprehensive range of single-cell analysis products and services.



What Is the Major Limitation in the Market?

The cell dissociation market is facing certain challenges, mainly the maintenance of high cell viability and purity after the dissociation process in the production of biopharmaceuticals and cell-based therapies. Besides this, expensive specialized enzymes, automated systems, and other reagents are creating a hindrance to developing cell dissociation technologies.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Cell Dissociation Market in 2024?

The market is propelled by immense investments in life sciences research in this region, impacting market development, primarily in the US. Moreover, this region possesses advanced biotechnology and a pharmaceutical industry, and a strong healthcare infrastructure. Along with this, North America's emphasis on the development of precision medicine, 3D cell culture models, and advanced therapies like gene editing is expanding demand for more sophisticated and effective cell dissociation solutions.

For instance,

In March 2025, RoslinCT and Ayrmid Pharma made a strategic partnership for the production of Omisirge®, a treatment for hematologic malignancies commercialized in the United States by Gamida Cell, a subsidiary of Ayrmid Pharma.

In October 2024, FibroBiologics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Charles River Laboratories, a leading drug discovery, development, testing, and manufacturing solutions provider, signed an agreement to develop and manufacture FibroBiologics’ therapeutic master cell bank, working cell bank, and fibroblast-based spheroids product, CYWC628.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific will expand at the fastest CAGR in the cell dissociation market. Combined factors are impacting the overall market expansion in the ASAP countries, such as China. Japan, India, and South Korea. An expanding healthcare system, with increased focus on R&D, especially in regenerative medicine and stem cell research, is widely involved in the market expansion. Apart from this, ongoing government initiatives to boost the biotechnology domain and accelerate the pipeline in clinical research activities are also propelling the adoption of innovative technologies.

For this market,

In August 2025, CytoNiche Biotech, a leader in 3D cell production technology, inaugurated its 3D FloTrix™ Experience Hub in Singapore.

In July 2025, NKGen Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Japan-based HekaBio K.K., partnered to expand the regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial development of NKGen’s autologous NK cell therapy, troculeucel, in Japan following HekaBio’s recently announced investment in common equity of NKGen.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

How did the Enzymatic Dissociation Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the enzymatic dissociation segment registered dominance in the cell dissociation market. This type of product can give higher cell yield with broader effectiveness at extracting cells from dense or complex tissues as compared to other mechanical methods. Moreover, this approach offers its flexibility in different downstream applications, like flow cytometry, cell sorting, and in vitro assays. Alongside its wide-range utilization in the development of numerous cell-based therapies and its ability to minimize the amount of fibrous connective tissue present in the cell suspension, it boosts further cell viability and downstream analysis in the market.

However, the non-enzymatic dissociation segment is predicted to experience rapid growth in the studied years. This product type has several advantages, like it can preserve cell surface proteins, which is vital for downstream assays. Furthermore, non-enzymatic dissociation is favourable for sensitive cells. Also, they are obtained without animal-derived components, making them adaptable for various cell-based therapies is driving overall segment and market expansion. Whereas, non-enzymatic dissociation is greatly employed in isolating and expanding MSCs while protecting their key functional properties.

By type analysis

Which Type Held the Largest Share of the Cell Dissociation Market in 2024?

The tissue dissociation segment dominated the market with a major share in 2024. The segment is driven by rising research in oncology, chronic conditions, and breakthroughs in cell-based therapies. This type mainly contributes to the separation of cells from a tissue sample to create a single-cell suspension, which is further necessary for isolating cells for therapeutic use, research, and diagnostics.

Moreover, the cell detachment segment is estimated to grow fastest during 2025-2034. The significance of cell detachments in cell culture, particularly in culturing adherent cells, is increasingly applied in many research and therapeutic applications. Along with this, a rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries is immensely dependent on cell culture and, consequently, cell detachment techniques. Eventually, they encompass mechanical detachment (scraping or shaking) and physical methods, such as thermal, light, or magnetic manipulation, which can be selected based on the cell type, culture conditions, and downstream applications.

By end-user analysis

What Made the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment was dominant in the cell dissociation market in 2024 and will expand at the fastest CAGR. Widespread use of cell dissociation is seen in these companies, particularly in vaccine development, production of diverse biopharmaceutical products, and cancer research. Additionally, the segment is fueled by the adoption of cell dissociation in drug discovery and development, allowing the generation of single-cell suspensions, which are essential for high-throughput screening of possible drug candidates. The utilization of the single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technique relies on cell dissociation for the analysis of gene expression profiles in individual cells, demonstrating significant insights into drug responses and cellular heterogeneity.

Recent Developments in the Cell Dissociation Market

In July 2025, AscellaHealth, a leading partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, partnered with Abeona Therapeutics Inc. for pre- and post-launch commercialization of ZEVASKYN™, an FDA-approved cell-based gene therapy.

In April 2025, Singleron Biotechnologies launched PythoN i, an advanced tissue having in nuclei extraction and tissue homogenization functions to its tissue processing system.

In March 2025, Sphere Bio, a major provider of innovative picodroplet-based microfluidics solutions for functional single-cell analysis and isolation, introduced the Cyto-Cellect® Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit, the first multiplexed assay developed specifically for the Company's new Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform.

In April 2024, Kuraray Co., Ltd. developed PVA (Polyvinyl Alcohol) hydrogel microcarriers for cell cultures used in regenerative medicine.

Cell Dissociation Market Key Players

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corp.

STEMCELL Technologies

Sartorius AG

BD

Miltenyi Biotec

PAN-Biotech

HiMedia Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

S2 Genomics, Inc.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Enzymatic Dissociation Trypsin Collagenase Elastase Papain Hyaluronidase DNase Others

Non-enzymatic dissociation

Instruments & Accessories

By Type

Tissue Dissociation

Cell Detachment

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain Italy France Denmark Norway Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

