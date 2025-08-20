Life360 Launches No Show Alerts to Ease Parents’ Back-To-School Scheduling Stress

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced No Show Alerts, a new feature designed to give parents peace of mind without having to constantly check in. No Show Alerts sends a notification only if a loved one doesn’t arrive at a designated location by a certain time, helping families stay informed without having to actively monitor arrivals. In a recent survey of parents across the US, 53% cited the complexity of managing family schedules as a major back-to-school stressor, leading 67% to feel distracted at work.1 No Show Alerts offers a smart, silent safety net, so parents can check in less without losing peace of mind.

The customizable solution was created to help coordinate the seemingly increasing chaos of new back-to-school routines, as parents report spending an average of 10 hours per week on family logistics.1 So, whether it’s flagging that a sleepy teen missed homeroom again, or that a partner forgot they were on pickup duty, the No Show Alerts feature acts as a digital heads-up when plans go off-track so parents can step in early and keep the day running smoothly.

Having fewer mental tabs to keep track of will hopefully help parents stay on task this school year. Though it’s not uncommon for busy parents to lose track of all the responsibilities they’re juggling while adjusting to new back-to-school schedules. In fact, over two-thirds (69%) of surveyed parents say they’ve mixed up their kids’ after-school activity schedules, and nearly a quarter (23%) have even gone to the wrong pickup or drop-off location.1

“Coordination is generally a top concern for families, but this is especially true during the busy back-to-school season. In fact, new app downloads of Life360 actually peak during the weeks leading up to the first day of school,” says Mike Zeman, CMO at Life360. “No Show Alerts were designed to give parents peace of mind and mitigate the need to constantly check in on their kids’ whereabouts. It’s a tool to encourage trust in their families to get where they need to be, while still having a backup alert if they need to step in and see why someone didn’t make it to where they are supposed to be.”

Here’s How To Set a No Show Alert on Life360:

Navigate to the Circle of the member you’d like to set an alert for

Tap the member’s profile and tap ‘Set a No Show Alert’

Set the Place and time they should be there by for one-time notifications

Or tap ‘Repeat’ and select the desired days of the week for a recurring alert

Check this off the list - the No Show Alert will only be sent if they don’t arrive by the set time



No Show Alerts joins the suite of features available on Life360, already making everyday family life better, including Place Alerts , Safe Driving Notifications , Crash Detection , Flight Detection & Landing Notifications , and SOS Alerts , both in app and on Tile by Life360 trackers.

Life360’s new No Show Alerts is a free feature available to US members today, and rolling out globally in the coming weeks.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 88.0 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 30, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com .

1Survey conducted of 1,000 US parents of at least one child currently in school (public, private, or homeschool) between the ages of 10-17, confirmed by both consumer-matched data and self-confirmation. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey, conducted between July 25th and July 29th, 2025, with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web, along with the desktop web. No post-stratification has been applied to the results.

Media Contact :

press@life360.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d3818e9-4205-43bd-a6e0-03d92131a4bc