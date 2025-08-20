Newsweek and Statista Reveal America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Statista , is proud to announce the sixth edition of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers , recognizing 320 leading inpatient facilities across the United States.

For patients recovering from accidents, illnesses, or chronic conditions, access to high-quality rehabilitation care can make all the difference. Inpatient rehabilitation facilities offer longer, more intensive therapy sessions and access to a broader range of specialists than outpatient facilities, resulting in better long-term outcomes. Data consistently shows that rehabilitation is highly effective, with success rates between 68 and 72 percent, and 79 percent of patients reporting significant pain reduction after completing treatment.

“Rehabilitation is a critical step in recovery that requires trust in both the people and the facility providing care,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “The centers recognized in this year’s ranking exemplify excellence in treatment, patient satisfaction, and clinical outcomes.”

The 2025 list expanded from 300 to 320 centers and is based on a robust methodology designed to capture both clinical performance and patient experience. The ranking is based on quality metrics published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which account for 55 percent of the score, as well as a national survey of physicians, physiotherapists, and other healthcare experts who provided recommendations and assessments of facilities in their states. Accreditation data from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center further contributed to the analysis, as did Google reviews, included as a measure of patient satisfaction.

Among the facilities recognized this year are Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida, California Rehabilitation Institute, Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital in Texas, NYU Langone-Rusk Rehabilitation in New York, and Penn Medicine-Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital in Pennsylvania. Each of these centers sets the benchmark for quality, innovation, and patient-centered care in their region.

To view the full list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025 and learn more about the methodology, visit rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-physical-rehabilitation-centers-2025

