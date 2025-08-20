

Amar Family Office and JCDecaux SE announce the purchase of 1.7 million JCDecaux SE shares

Paris, August 20, 2025 - Amar Family Office and JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, are pleased to announce the purchase of a block of 1.7 million JCDecaux SE shares. The purchase was made at a price of €14.75 per share, representing a discount of 0.6% compared to the closing price on August 14, 2025, and corresponding to 0.8% of the capital of JCDecaux SE.



As part of this transaction:

Amar Family Office, through its subsidiary Holgespar Luxembourg SA, purchased 873,491 shares, representing 0.408% of the company's capital;

JCDecaux SE also purchased 873,491 of its own shares for a total amount of 12.9 million euros, thus increasing its treasury shares to 0.475% of the capital.

This buyback by JCDecaux SE is part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its capital. The acquired shares will be specifically used for the distribution of performance shares as part of an existing long-term incentive plan, or to partially finance future M&A.

David Amar, Managing Director of Holgespar Luxembourg, said: “We are very pleased to join the capital of JCDecaux SE. We strongly believe in the strength of its business model, in its growth strategy, notably driven by the founding family for over 60 years, and in its ability to create sustainable value. This transaction is part of a long-term commitment: Amar Family Office intends to continue its shares purchase to further strengthen its stake in the capital of JCDecaux SE.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Amar family as a long-term shareholder alongside us. This transaction reflects our strong confidence in the growth potential and value creation of JCDecaux SE.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment